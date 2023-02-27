Anthony Davis Name-Drops Luka Doncic After Embarrassing Mavericks Loss

The Dallas Mavericks made a huge swing at the trade deadline this year when they made a move for Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately for them, the deal hasn’t made the immediate impact they may have hoped it would. In the four games he’s shared the court with Luka Doncic, the Mavericks are just 1-3, with their only win being over the San Antonio Spurs.

In their most recent loss, the Mavericks blew a 27-point lead to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. After the contest, Lakers star Anthony Davis name-dropped Doncic, praising his teammate, Jarred Vanderbilt, for the defense he played on the Dallas superstar.

“Very valuable,” Davis said of Vanderbilt via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Being down 27, 14 at half, and he comes out and sets the tone for us defensively on Luka. Getting some steals, making him shoot some tough shots, and his rebounding on both ends of the floor. It just started an effect for our group to lock in defensively. And like on the other end, he knows guys like to play off of him, and making sure he knew how to play off of it. Whether it’s corner cutting, crashing to the glass, getting us extra possessions. So, his value for our team, you can’t even put it into words, what he brings and does for us. So, having a player like that definitely helps us.”

Vanderbilt ended the night with 15 points, 17 rebounds, an assist, and four steals while shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 1-of-1 from behind the three-point line.

But perhaps what was more impressive was how he clamped down on Doncic. He spent 5:49 of game time guarding Doncic – more than any other player – and held him to 0-for-5 shooting in that time, forcing three turnovers in the process.

Jarred Vanderbilt Discusses Guarding Luka Doncic

In addition to Davis’ praise for the Lakers forward, Vanderbilt explained what his mindset was like when guarding Doncic.

“My mindset was just to make him uncomfortable. He’s a hell of a player when he’s comfortable and he can get into his rhythm and get into his zone,” Vanderbilt said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “So, I was trying to disrupt that. Just picking him up, 94 (feet), just making him work. I knew throughout the course of the game he was going to get tired and get fatigued. Just bringing the ball up and down the whole court and then try and make a move after I already cut eight seconds off the clock. I knew he was going to get tired. My thing was to just get up in him and force him to drive, just be physical with him and make him uncomfortable. I think in the second half we did a good job of that without fouling.”

Jason Kidd Calls Out Mavericks After Lakers Loss

As for head coach Jason Kidd, he called on his team to continue maturing and improving after their brutal loss to the Lakers.

“I’m not the savior here. I’m not playing. I’m watching, just like you guys,” Kidd said via Kevin Gray Jr. of 105.3 The Fan. “As a team, we’ve got to mature. We’ve got a lot of new bodies coming back and we have to grow up if we want to win a championship. There’s no young team that’s ever won a championship, mentally or physically… For two and a half quarters we’re playing a high level on both ends, offensively and defensively. But, what the Lakers just showed us is that it’s not a race, it’s not the rabbit that wins, it’s the turtle. They worked the game. That’s what we have to get to, we have to get better at working the game, and we will.”