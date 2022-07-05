Proposed Trade Sees Mavericks Land $177 Million Guard

The Dallas Mavericks will be scrambling to retool their roster after a failed start to the offseason. Point guard Jalen Brunson chose to sign with the New York Knicks in free agency, ditching the Mavericks in the process and leaving them with a massive hole at the guard position.

With Brunson gone, Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to take over as the second guard in Dallas’ starting lineup alongside Luka Doncic, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be looking for replacements in free agency and on the trade market.

On July 5, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report suggested a deal that would land Dallas an All-Star guard to pair with Doncic. He wrote a trade proposal that would see the Mavericks trade for Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons.

Here’s the full outline of the trade proposed by Swartz:

Mavericks receive: Ben Simmons

Nets receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, Maxi Kleber, 2025 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected), 2027 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected)

Ben Simmons on his Instagram story: “Feeling incredible.” He’s in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/gyfiqoJ6F3 — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) June 30, 2022

Swartz noted that the combination of Doncic and Simmons would create one of the most intriguing backcourts in the NBA, as well as one of the biggest.

Doncic and Simmons Duo Would Be Intriguing

Adding Simmons would see the Mavericks form a Big 3 of Doncic, Simmons, and Christian Wood. Having that much talent on their roster would help the Mavericks repeat the success they saw last season and help them help Doncic reach new heights in the NBA Playoffs.

“A backcourt of Doncic (6’7″) and Simmons (6’11”) would potentially be the biggest in the NBA, combining two of the best playmakers the league has,” Swartz noted. “If Simmons is healthy, the trio of he, Doncic and Christian Wood is the best Big Three Doncic has ever played with, and this team could be back in the Western Conference Finals with Tim Hardaway Jr. returning from a broken foot as well.”

Teams I could see being interested in Ben Simmons to allow Donovan Mitchell to go to Brooklyn: Bulls

Mavericks

Grizzlies

Blazers — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) July 2, 2022

Though Simmons didn’t appear in a game last season, his stats from the 2020-21 season were very impressive. In his last full season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals.

Dallas wouldn’t be giving up much in this deal, especially considering they’d be receiving an All-NBA-caliber player. However, there would definitely be some risk involved, as the Mavericks would be left with just one tradable first-round pick, and Simmons hasn’t stepped on the court in over a year.

However, this would be a great chance to buy low on Simmons, as the Nets could use this deal to help facilitate a Kevin Durant trade.

Why Nets Would Make This Trade

For Brooklyn, selling low on Simmons may be a bit confusing, but in the grand scheme of things, this would help them with their quest to trade Durant. If they deal Simmons, it would open up the doors for them to make a wider variety of trades involving Durant.

“The Nets can trade Kevin Durant for any player on a designated rookie extension now while the Mavericks make up for the loss of Jalen Brunson,” Swartz explained.

Trading Simmons would allow the Nets to trade for players like Bam Adebayo and Donovan Mitchell in a potential Durant trade. Meanwhile, the Mavericks would be taking advantage of the opportunity to trade for a generational defender and potential co-star for Doncic.