Mavericks Have ‘Expressed Interest’ in Trade for $73 Million Forward

With how the season has been going for the Dallas Mavericks, it seems more than likely that they could look into the trade market. Dallas is just 14-13 on the year and considering they went on a run to the Western Conference Finals, expectations will be high for them this season.

Adding more shooting around Luka Doncic should always be a goal for the Mavericks. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Mavericks have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

“Bogdanovic’s strong play has led numerous playoff-caliber teams around the league to express interest in trading for him, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks, among several others, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Thus far, Detroit has been unwilling to engage in trade talks for the 33-year-old forward. Rival executives, however, are hopeful that stance changes closer to the deadline if Detroit continues to remain in the cellar of the East, with Cade Cunningham expected to miss the rest of the season.”

Sources: The Lakers, Heat, Mavericks, Hawks, and other teams have expressed interest in trading for Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. More on trade talks surrounding Bogdanovic, John Collins, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier, and Patrick Beverley on @hoopshype. https://t.co/LhAy02Jums — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 13, 2022

Detroit added Bogdanovic via trade this offseason, and he’s been solid for them this year. On a team full of youngsters, he’s provided them with a great veteran presence. That being said, now that Cade Cunningham is out for the season, trading Bogdanovic could help them in the tank race.

The Pistons forward has appeared in 28 of the team’s 29 games so far this season and has been playing 30.9 minutes per contest. He’s averaging a career-high 21.0 points, along with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists, on 50.8% shooting from the field and 43.7% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Mavericks ‘Touched Base’ About Trade

Adding more shooting into the mix would be a great move for the Mavericks, but it’s far from the only thing they could look to trade for. They signed JaVale McGee this summer in an attempt to improve the center spot, but it didn’t quite pan out.

It was recently reported by Ian Begley of SNY that the Mavericks have “touched base” with the Pistons about a potential Nerlens Noel trade.

“Also on the trade front, the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons touched base recently on trade talks in which Nerlens Noel’s name came up,” Begley wrote. “Noel, the former Knick, has drawn interest from several contending teams who have struggled with rim protection. Noel was a key force for New York’s defense in 2021, when the club made a surprise run to the playoffs.”

Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons touched base recently on trade talks in which Nerlens Noel’s name came up, per @IanBegley pic.twitter.com/cqJZEAYvWE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 8, 2022

Recent Mavericks Edition Discusses Debut

While the Mavericks may remain active on the trade market, they’ve also been busy in free agency. Kemba Walker was signed by the Mavericks to replace Facundo Campazzo in the rotation, but after his debut, he was less than thrilled.

He said that he didn’t feel very comfortable out there but also noted that it’s just a matter of time before he gets a feel for his new teammates.

“I wouldn’t say super-comfortable,” he said. “But it’s my first game with new guys, trying to see where I can fit in, so it might take a little time. Or might not, I don’t know. But it was good to be out there with those guys. They made me feel good. They’ve been treating me well since I got here.”