Mavericks Linked to Veteran Sharpshooter as Potential Trade Target

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks enjoyed the most success they have so far in the Luka Doncic era. They made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals behind Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Jalen Brunson. Unfortunately, one of those three players left them this summer.

Brunson decided to sign with the New York Knicks in free agency, leaving the Mavericks with a big hole at the guard position. That being said, they did make two solid additions in the form of Christian Wood and JaVale McGee.

But they might not be done adding to their roster just yet. Dallas should be looking to improve around Doncic as much as possible. According to John Gambadoro of Sports Radio Talk Show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, they could be targeting Bojan Bogdanovic of the Utah Jazz.

“Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal,” Gambadoro tweeted.

Bogdanovic would be a solid addition to the Mavericks’ lineup. In 69 appearances with the Jazz last year, Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 45.5% shooting from the field and 38.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

However, he’s not the only Jazz player the Mavericks might be interested in.

Mavericks Could Target Mike Conley

As the Jazz begin to enter a full-on rebuild, they could be looking to offload some of their veteran players. Bogdanovic is one, but another potential target could be Conley. According to Kevin McCormick of Heavy.com, he would be a great pickup for Dallas.

“Outside of Doncic, the Mavericks had few guards who can put the ball on the floor and create offense. This will put a large weight on Spencer Dinwiddie and the All-Star guard’s shoulders. Bringing in someone like Conley could be the quick fix to this problem.

“Like Brunson, Conley can thrive with or without the ball in his hands. For most of his career, he’s always been a reliable shooter from beyond the arc. Last season for the Jazz, Conley shot 40.8% on close to six attempts per game,” McCormick wrote.

In 72 games with the Jazz last season, Conley averaged 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 43.5% shooting from the field and 40.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

And according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, both Bogdanovic and Conley are expected to be available on the trade block.

Jazz Hosting Fire Sale on Veterans

Danny Ainge and the Jazz already traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and according to Wojnarowski, most of their other veteran players are expected to be available in trade talks, too.

“Utah still has coveted veteran trade asserts, including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. They’ll approach an Oklahoma City-esque haul of draft assets once they’re done dealing. Jazz consider Markkanen, Sexton and Agbaji keepers for their rebuilding roster,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

So, as the Mavericks continue searching for added depth, some of Utah’s veterans could be on their radar.