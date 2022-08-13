New Mavericks Big Man Fires Shot at Old Team After Trade

This offseason was always going to be a crucial one for the Dallas Mavericks. And after they lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks, it became even more critical for them to improve the roster, and they did that with two primary moves.

Dallas made a big-time trade for Christian Wood ahead of the NBA Draft and then signed center JaVale McGee to a three-year deal. They weren’t able to replace Brunson in the guard rotation, but Spencer Dinwiddie is set to take over the starter minutes.

Through the first four seasons of his career, Wood hopped from team to team. He played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Detroit Pistons. But since then, he’s been in Houston. And even though he’s staying in the same state, Wood is excited about how different Dallas is from his previous city.

“I love the city. It’s a little bit calmer than Houston, thank God,” Wood said with a chuckle. “I’ve tried a few food spots out here, and the food is great. But I’m still trying to find my way around.”

New Mavericks center Christian Wood speaks for the first time since arriving in Dallas After a quick workout with the attendees at the Mavs Academy camp, Christian Wood spoke about his first impressions of the city and his main objectives with the Mavs this season. 2022-08-05T01:03:33Z

For the past two seasons, Wood has been a part of a struggling Houston Rockets team. As a core member of the Mavericks, Wood has a chance to compete for a championship for the first time in his career.

And as far as getting acclimated goes, Wood says he’s liking Dallas thus far.

Wood Compares Dallas to Houston

After making the Western Conference Finals this past year, all sights in Dallas should be set on the NBA Finals. That falls in line with Wood’s goals on his new team, at least. During a recent talk with reporters, Wood said that all he wants to do is win.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and for this organization to try and take that next step. I just want to win games. My main objective is to try and get to the Finals,” Wood explained.

Christian Wood (@Chriswood_5) made an appearance at Mavs Academy Hoop Camp today to play games and speak to the campers.#NBATwitter #MFFL pic.twitter.com/HU3vOBXGJ6 — Mavs Fans For Life (@MavsFansForLife) August 4, 2022

Wood has a chance to make a big-time impact on the Mavericks, too. He’s put up close to All-Star numbers in each of the past two years. This past season with the Rockets, Wood played in 68 games, averaging 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 50.1% shooting from the field and 39.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

The new Dallas big man was talking to reporters during his time at the Mavs Academy youth basketball camp, and he said that the main reason he enjoys his time there is because he was once in the kids’ shoes.

Wood Explains Joy of Coaching Youth

At just 26 years old, Wood has still yet to enter the prime of his career. Just a few short years ago, he was a kid with big-time NBA dreams. He stated that working with the kids at the Mavs Academy helps bring out his youthful.

“I was once that little kid that would look up to NBA players and hope that he would sign my shoe or hope that I would be able to meet him in person,” said the Mavericks big man. “With kids, I can be myself and I can be a kid myself. So it’s fun.”

Wood and the Mavericks will have some big expectations placed on them next year, but from everything the big man has said, he’s up for the challenge.