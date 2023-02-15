Christian Wood’s Frustration With Mavs Could Lead to Offseason Divorce: Report

When the Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving at this year’s trade deadline, it shocked the entire league. Now, they have Luka Doncic and Irving paired side by side, ready to make a run at the championship. But where does that leave Christian Wood?

Well, Dallas still needs him, as their depth isn’t ideal, but he’s not content with his current role. After earning a spot in the starting lineup, he’s once again been relegated to the bench. And according to Tim Cato of The Athletic, Wood may choose to leave Dallas this summer because of his situation.

“Wood’s situation is more complicated: He’s a dangerous scorer who often doesn’t cover enough space defensively to warrant the coaching staff’s trust,” Cato wrote. “But the Mavericks remain in need of his minutes on this roster, even if Wood might not be thrilled with the limited bench role he’s been assigned and will almost certainly depart this summer.”

Throughout the course of his career, Wood has never been a great defender, but he’s emerged as a star in recent years due to his offensive game. When Dallas traded for him, the plan was initially to bring him off the bench, but he eventually grew into a starting role.

But since returning from his injury, Wood has been coming off the bench again. He’s played well in those games, particularly in his last three, but Cato’s reporting indicates that the big man may not be happy with his current role.

If that’s the case, the Mavericks could risk losing him for nothing – a similar situation to the one that occurred this past summer when they lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. And considering Irving’s future with the Mavericks is also uncertain, that’s a very risky line to walk for Dallas.

Kyrie Irving Avoids Talks of Future With Mavs

As noted, Irving’s future in Dallas isn’t certain, as he will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. When posed with the question about his future with the team, Irving avoided an answer, instead explaining that he doesn’t want that line of questioning to distract from the on-court play.

“I would love to just have the respect of you guys and everybody the rest of the season of just continuously asking me that, because it just puts unwarranted distractions on us and our team,” Irving told ESPN on February 13. “I’ve dealt with it before and it’s very emotionally draining to ask questions like ‘What’s the long term? What’s the long term?’”

Mavericks Predicted to Make Blockbuster Trade

That being said, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Mavericks could make a blockbuster trade this summer to pair a third superstar alongside Doncic and Irving if the latter chose to re-sign.

“Using a 2029 unprotected first-round pick to land Irving will allow Dallas to move both their 2025 and 2027 first-round picks this summer, after the Mavericks’ 2023 selection finally conveys to New York as part of the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis deal,” Fischer wrote. “If Irving and Doncic manage to form the partnership Doncic and Porzingis never could fully cement, then perhaps the Mavericks will even take those picks and go shopping for an additional co-star for Doncic and Irving. Why stop at two alphas when you can chase a third? That has been the going order of operations for teams in the superstar-stacking business.”