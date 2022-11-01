Mavericks Reveal New Injury Designation for Star Big Man

The Dallas Mavericks are 3-3 on the season, and as they prepare for their next game against the Utah Jazz, they received some unfortunate news. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein, big man Christian Wood is questionable due to a non-COVID illness.

“The Mavericks say Christian Wood (non-COVID illness) is questionable for Wednesday’s home game against Utah,” Stein tweeted on Tuesday evening.

The Mavericks say Christian Wood (non-COVID illness) is questionable for Wednesday's home game against Utah. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 1, 2022

Wood has been having a stellar season, despite a couple of lackluster games. So far this season, Wood has appeared in all six games for Dallas, playing 25.8 minutes off the bench. He’s averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on 56.9% shooting from the field and 55.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

The big man joined the Mavericks this summer via trade after spending two seasons with the Houston Rockets. He will be aiming to fill the shoes of Kristaps Porzingis (and then some) as Dallas moved on from the Latvian center last season.

Starting Big Man Controversy

The biggest question surrounding Wood’s time in Dallas thus far has been Jason Kidd’s insistence on bringing him off the bench. Despite being the team’s second-leading scorer, Wood has yet to earn a start yet this season.

Instead, JaVale McGee has been the team’s go-to-starter, though he’s averaging just 12.0 minutes per contest to Wood’s 25.8. And on top of that, Wood hasn’t been a part of the Mavericks’ closing lineup, either. Those duties have been given to Maxi Kleber, who’s played 27.0 minutes per game.

After a recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kidd called out the media (and Wood) after they questioned his decisions on the closing lineup.

“You guys didn’t ask me the question I was waiting for, but I guess you guys got the answer to that,” Kidd said, directing his frustrations at reporters.

Jason Kidd, Luka Dončić & Spencer Dinwiddie | Oct 29 | Post Game Press ConferenceJoin Club Maverick! Check out the Mavs 2022-23 season tickets: mavs.com/tickets/ DALLAS MAVERICKS on Social Media: ► Follow us Twitter: twitter.com/dallasmavs ► Like us Facebook: facebook.com/dallasmavs ► Follow us Instagram: instagram.com/dallasmavs For more updates check us out on Mavs.com: mavs.com 2022-10-30T04:39:04Z

Kidd left Wood in the game for the closing minutes against the Thunder, and the Mavericks blew a 16-point lead in the final four minutes of the contest.

When asked about what he looks for in the closing lineup, Kidd said that he wants his guys to play good defense and take pressure off of Luka Doncic.

“Being able to guard the ball, and then we can’t just rely on Luka,” Kidd explained. “Someone’s got to step up and make a shot. … We didn’t go with Timmy tonight. We left C-Wood out there with that group, and it didn’t go well on either end.”

Wood Wants to Be an All-Star

Meanwhile, Wood has his sights set on some individual goals. In an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Dallas big man said that he wants to be an All-Star.

“Individually, of course, I want to be an All-Star in this league,” Wood said. “I think I have a good chance if I get the time and the minutes to show what I can really do. I think I can definitely make a case for that. I want to try to win as many games as I can. I want to get to the playoffs. I haven’t been to the playoffs one time in my career. I want to try to make a run in the playoffs.”

Becoming an All-Star while coming off the bench isn’t impossible, but earning Kidd’s trust and becoming a staple of the starting and closing lineups would be a great step toward Wood’s lofty goal.