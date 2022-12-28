Mavs Teammate Has Epic Gift Plans for Luka Doncic After Jawdropping Performance

Luka Doncic just completed one of the greatest performances in NBA history in the Dallas Mavericks’ win over the New York Knicks. Doncic poured in 60 points, 21 rebounds, and ten assists – the first 60/20/10 game in the history of the league.

After the game, which the Mavericks won in overtime, players around the league reacted to the incredible feat, but Doncic’s own teammate had one of the funniest responses. Christian Wood tweeted that he plans on delivering a goat to Doncic’s farm – his funny way of calling Doncic the greatest of all time.

“@luka7doncic Im sending u a GOAT to yo farm my boy .. 60.. great team W #MFFL,” Wood tweeted after the contest. He attached four images of him and Doncic during the game.

@luka7doncic Im sending u a GOAT to yo farm my boy .. 60.. great team W #MFFL pic.twitter.com/NrSbqlm5FY — 35 (@Chriswood_5) December 28, 2022

While Doncic’s numbers were the obvious story to come out of the game, Wood still put up some solid stats as well. The big man ended the night with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and three blocks on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor and 3-of-9 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Wood’s tweet about Doncic was far from the only reaction to go viral after the performance. In fact, Doncic’s post-game interview may have been the best reaction of them all. When he was asked about the performance, the only words he could muster up were about needing a beer.

“I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer,” Doncic said.

“I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer.” – Luka after one of the best games EVER. pic.twitter.com/K5psMj8Zxk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 28, 2022

Mavericks Coach Compares Luka Doncic and LeBron James

Doncic has established himself as one of the best basketball players in the world. He didn’t need a game like this to make that known, but now, he’ll be viewed on an even larger scale. But just because he’s a big-time superstar doesn’t mean he needs to be calling all the shots.

Former Los Angeles Lakers assistant and current Mavericks assistant Greg St. Jean compared Doncic and LeBron James. He spent time with both of them in quarantine – with James in The Bubble and with Doncic at EuroBasket. He said that, while both are massive stars, they just want to be coached.

“LeBron’s biggest thing is respect, and any of the great players, they want to be coached,” St. Jean said. “That’s kind of been Luka’s and I’s relationship, too. We’ve seen some high-stakes moments together where we’ve built a trust together that I’m not always going to be right, but more times than not, he believes in me, and I always believe in him.”

“Those guys that have the elite 1% work ethic, elite 1% talent, elite 1% drive, they hit a moment where they just take off, and I think we’re seeing Luka touch that.” How the Mavericks coach Luka Doncic with tough love, betting and LeBron James influence: https://t.co/hjVWXgdMXw — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) December 21, 2022

Mavericks Have Shown Interest in Bojan Bogdanovic Trade

While Doncic has clearly shown the ability to do things on his own, he could still use a bit more help in Dallas. And based on rumors, the Mavericks may be on the hunt to get him that. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Dallas has “expressed interest” in a trade for Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

“Bogdanovic’s strong play has led numerous playoff-caliber teams around the league to express interest in trading for him, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks, among several others, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Thus far, Detroit has been unwilling to engage in trade talks for the 33-year-old forward. Rival executives, however, are hopeful that stance changes closer to the deadline if Detroit continues to remain in the cellar of the East, with Cade Cunningham expected to miss the rest of the season.”