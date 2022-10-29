Mavericks Star Christian Wood Sounds Off on Luka Doncic

Despite being 2-2 on the season, the Dallas Mavericks have looked like a well-oiled machine. Luka Doncic has looked incredible, and the team owns the best offensive rating in the NBA (122.3) and is only allowing 110.3 points per game (10th-best in the league).

But perhaps the most intriguing storyline gans have had to follow this year has been the play of big man Christian Wood. He joined the team via trade this summer and has been on fire through the team’s first four games.

Wood recently did a Q&A with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and spoke about his time with the Mavericks thus far. When asked about playing with Doncic, he said that the superstar guard has opened up things for him a lot.

“It’s opened up the offense for me a lot,” Wood said. “T here’s a lot more spacing where I can shoot or make a play off the dribble. They’ve trusted me to make plays off the dribble. I’m just waiting to get more time with him. I think when that happens, we’re going to be a scary team.”

So far this year, Wood has averaged 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 61.9% shooting from the field and 66.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Wood: ‘It’s Just a Mismatch’

In addition to Doncic helping open up his offensive game, Wood said that having both of them on the floor is “just a mismatch” for other teams. He believes that their two-man game can be lethal, especially with him being able to space the floor.

“With the way we have our offense, it’s just a mismatch,” Wood stated. “If you look at the film, half the time when I set a screen, I slip out because they usually switch, but they blitz Luka. What you want to do is create a two-on-one. In the first few games, I was rolling on the short roll, and I was hitting guys in the corner and on the wings. It’s just about mixing it up in terms of coverage.”

LUKA DONCIC X CHRISTIAN WOOD pic.twitter.com/cyWzLwPdBt — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) October 23, 2022

Wood Discusses Team and Individual Goals

As far as his own career goes, Wood said that he wants to be an All-Star. At just 27 years old, he still has plenty of room to grow, and playing with Doncic will definitely help.

“Individually, of course, I want to be an All-Star in this league,” Wood said. “I think I have a good chance if I get the time and the minutes to show what I can really do. I think I can definitely make a case for that. I want to try to win as many games as I can. I want to get to the playoffs. I haven’t been to the playoffs one time in my career. I want to try to make a run in the playoffs.”

But as far as his goals for the Mavericks go, he has a title on his mind.

“They went to the Western Conference Finals last year. I think we’re better this year, so I’ll say the Finals,” Wood explained. “That’s what everybody’s goal is. When we get to the playoffs, play for each other and play with each other.”