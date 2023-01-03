Christian Wood Makes Bold Comparison for His Partnership With Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks are on a roll. After an up-and-down start to the season, the Mavericks have now won seven games in a row. Over the course of that seven-game winning streak, Luka Doncic has scored 50 points in three of them, including a 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game that made NBA history.

Their current winning streak has helped them soar up the Western Conference standings. They now sit at 22-16 on the season, good for fourth in the West. After their most recent win over the Houston Rockets, Christian Wood spoke about how great his relationship with Doncic is.

“They [the team] just trust me,” Wood explained. “They said keep shooting it, and I think the next couple possessions, I got two more open looks after that. So, Luka, me and him have some weird connection. He just tells me to just keep shooting it. He trusts me to shoot it. These guys trust me to make big shots and make big defensive plays and I’m starting to do that as of late… We [Wood and Doncic] just go together like ice cream and fudge, I guess.”

Dallas traded for Wood this past summer in a deal with the Rockets. They gave up a second-round pick and a bunch of minimum-contract players in exchange, and now he’s in the final year of his contract but is eligible for an extension.

The big man has appeared in 34 of the team’s 38 games this season and is playing 27.8 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 17.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 54.3% shooting from the floor and 40.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Doncic Takes Friendly Jab at Wood

Ice cream and fudge are an awesome combination, and considering how well Doncic and Wood have played this season, it’s an accurate comparison. They seem to have formed a great relationship on and off the court, and Wood has even been starting games more regularly as of late.

When asked about his relationship with Wood, Doncic had nothing but good things to say.

“I mean, it’s great. He doesn’t get mad if sometimes I yell at him,” Doncic explained. “And that’s what I appreciate. Because you know, in the game, I’m a lot. Sometimes it’s hard to be with me on the court, probably. I just want to win. But you know, he appreciates that. He never gets mad. He listens to me, I listen to him, so it’s working great.”

However, when asked about Wood’s humor, Doncic couldn’t help but take a friendly jab at Wood.

“No, no. He has no sense of humor,” Doncic said when asked if he and Wood have a similar sense of humor. “I’ve got way more. I tell him my jokes. My jokes are great, so he’s learning from me.”

Christian Wood Hints at Potential Extension Talks

Despite how well they’ve been playing this season, Wood’s contract is up at the end of the year. However, when asked about a potential extension, Wood said that “the vibe is good” in Dallas.

“I’m happy to be here. That’s what I’ll say. The vibe is good. . . . I’m open to it,” Wood said after the game, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.