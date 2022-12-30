Mavericks Trade Proposal Flips Christian Wood for Ex-No. 1 Overall Pick

The Dallas Mavericks have some very interesting decisions to make over the next year or so. Putting talent around Luka Doncic should be their top priority for the next decade, and despite their run to the Western Conference Finals last year, they still have some serious work to do.

Doncic and the Mavericks got off to a relatively slow start to the season, but they’re now up to 20-16 on the year, which is good for fifth place in the West. However, if they want to make a serious playoff push, they could consider attacking the trade market at the deadline.

Here’s an outline of a proposed trade with the Phoenix Suns:

Mavericks receive: Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder

Suns receive: Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., 2025 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected), 2027 2nd-Round Pick

Deandre Ayton is doing it all. pic.twitter.com/jYF0Cjq3b0 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) December 29, 2022

Trading Wood would be somewhat of a shock considering how well he’s played this year, but while he’s raised the Mavericks’ ceiling this year, Ayton is a much better fit in the long term. He’s younger, better on defense, and has more potential to improve.

For the Suns, there have been plenty of indicators that Ayton doesn’t want to be in Phoenix. He signed a deal with the Indiana Pacers this summer, he’s gotten into it with teammates, and he and Monty Williams have seemingly had their issues as well.

This trade would see Phoenix land a solid big man in Wood, as well as a decent bench piece in Hardaway Jr. It would also finally put an end to the Crowder saga.

Teams ‘Monitoring’ Christian Wood’s Trade Availability

Wood has been putting together a solid season for the Mavericks this year. He just earned a regular spot in the starting lineup and put up a 30-point game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day. However, if Dallas doesn’t want to commit to him long-term, they could explore options on the trade market.

The Mavericks may not be doing that quite yet, but teams around the NBA are preparing for it. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, rival teams have begun “monitoring” Wood’s trade availability.

“Rival teams have begun monitoring what the Dallas Mavericks intend to do with center Christian Wood,” Haynes reported. “Dallas has yet to show any indication that he has been made available for a trade, but some teams believe that could change soon.”

Christian Wood's last 7 games: 20.3 points

9.4 rebounds

2.4 blocks

1.9 assists

34.4 minutes Finally starting and playing heavy minutes, and still producing like an All-Star talent. pic.twitter.com/JljMRsL7nn — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 28, 2022

The Dallas big man has appeared in 33 of the team’s 36 games and is playing 27.8 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 53.8% shooting from the floor and 39.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Mavericks ‘Expressed Interest’ in Bojan Bogdanovic Trade

A deal involving Wood may be a bit too flashy for the Mavericks, but that doesn’t mean they won’t make any moves this year. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Mavericks have “expressed interest” in trading for Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

“Bogdanovic’s strong play has led numerous playoff-caliber teams around the league to express interest in trading for him, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks, among several others, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Thus far, Detroit has been unwilling to engage in trade talks for the 33-year-old forward. Rival executives, however, are hopeful that stance changes closer to the deadline if Detroit continues to remain in the cellar of the East, with Cade Cunningham expected to miss the rest of the season.”