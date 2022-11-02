Proposed Trade Sees Mavericks Deal Star Big Man

The Dallas Mavericks added Christian Wood via trade this summer, and so far, he’s played well for them. However, Jason Kidd has relegated him to a bench role, and there have been some questions surrounding his absence from the closing lineup, too.

In turn, some have begun to question his future in Dallas. Dalton Trigg of Sports Illustrated suggested a deal that would cut his time with the Mavericks short and send him to the Indiana Pacers.

Mavericks receive: Buddy Hield, Myles Turner

Pacers receive: Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dwight Powell, two future second-round picks

Adding Hield to the mix would be an obvious choice for Dallas, who need to put shooting around Luka Doncic within the offense. Hield has shot 42.7% from distance this season on 9.4 three-point attempts per game this season and is a career 39.8% shooter from deep.

As for Turner, he would provide a solid interior presence and the ability to spread the floor at the center position. In his three appearances this year, he’s averaging 3.7 blocks per game, and throughout his career, Turner is a 34.8% shooter from three-point range.

Kidd Calls Out Wood After Loss

Wood’s time in Dallas has been mostly good, as the big man is currently averaging 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds, but after a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kidd furiously defended his decision to keep him out of the closing lineups. And in the process, he took a subtle jab at Wood.

“You guys didn’t ask me the question I was waiting for, but I guess you guys got the answer to that,” Kidd said, directing his frustrations at reporters. The media had been questioning Kidd about his decision to leave Wood out of the team’s closing lineup.

Dallas blew a 16-point lead in the final four minutes of their game against the Thunder and would eventually go on to lose in overtime. Kidd left Wood in the closing lineup in regulation for the first time, and it went awry quickly.

When asked, he said that the two things he looks for when choosing his closing lineup are defense and the ability to take pressure off of Doncic.

“Being able to guard the ball, and then we can’t just rely on Luka,” Kidd explained. “Someone’s got to step up and make a shot. … We didn’t go with Timmy tonight. We left C-Wood out there with that group, and it didn’t go well on either end.”

Wood Wants to Make All-Star Game

Meanwhile, Wood has some goals of his own. In a Q&A with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Wood said that he wants to be an All-Star.

“Individually, of course, I want to be an All-Star in this league,” Wood said. “I think I have a good chance if I get the time and the minutes to show what I can really do. I think I can definitely make a case for that. I want to try to win as many games as I can. I want to get to the playoffs. I haven’t been to the playoffs one time in my career. I want to try to make a run in the playoffs.”

So, as Wood continues to earn the trust of Kidd, he has some much larger goals in mind.