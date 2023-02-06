Christian Wood Breaks Silence as Rumors Swirl of Trade From Mavericks

After the Dallas Mavericks’ blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, things began to kick into high gear. Just because they blew up the NBA trade deadline didn’t mean they were done yet. In fact, all attention immediately turned toward big man Christian Wood.

But amid the rumors that he could be traded, Wood revealed that he’s trying to avoid social media and that he would like to remain in Dallas.

“Christian Wood is well aware that Mavs are discussing potential trades involving him. He says he’s trying to stay off social media and talk to Jason Kidd and GM Nico Harrison as much as possible.

“What is he hearing from them? ‘Uh, nothing,’ Wood said. ‘I hope I’m not traded,’” tweeted Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

With Irving in town, the Mavericks have a new secondary scoring option. And since they traded away Dorian Finney-Smith in the deal to land Irving, they could use some more defense in the frontcourt.

Plus, with the issue of a contract extension for Wood hanging over their heads, trading him now could alleviate that pressure. And according to Marc Stein, the Mavericks attempted to include Wood in the trade for Irving, but the Brooklyn Nets didn’t want him.

“The Nets’ refused Dallas’ attempts to ship them Christian Wood’s expiring contract or one of its less palatable long-term deals held by Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dāvis Bertāns,” Stein wrote. “Don’t be surprised, though, if Wood still gets dealt before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer. As I first reported Saturday, Wood is attracting trade interest from the LA Clippers, who want to upgrade both their frontcourt and backcourt. Wood and Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, sources say, are among the Clippers’ prime trade targets heading into the last few days of NBA trade season.”

If the Mavericks were to deal Wood, they would likely be looking for help on the wing or at the big man position with an emphasis on the defensive side of the floor.

Christian Wood Enjoys Partnership With Luka Doncic

While trading Wood may make sense in order to balance the roster in Dallas, it would be a heartbreaker to those who have come to adore Wood. He thoroughly enjoys his partnership with Doncic, as he referred to them as “ice cream and fudge.”

“They [the team] just trust me,” Wood said via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life. “They said keep shooting it, and I think the next couple possessions, I got two more open looks after that. So, Luka, me and him have some weird connection. He just tells me to just keep shooting it. He trusts me to shoot it. These guys trust me to make big shots and make big defensive plays and I’m starting to do that as of late… We [Wood and Doncic] just go together like ice cream and fudge, I guess.”

Kyrie Irving Excited to Play With Luka Doncic

At the same time, Irving is also amped to play with Doncic. He told Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report as much once the trade was reported on.

“Kyrie Irving is said to be ‘ecstatic’ about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and ‘looking forward’ to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes tweeted.