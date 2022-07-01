Mavericks Targeting 23-Year-Old Rising Star in Free Agency: Report

The Dallas Mavericks have had a relatively quiet, yet simultaneously disappointing, free agency thus far. While they signed JaVale McGee, which should give them some quality center depth, they also lost star guard Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks.

Brunson inked a four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks in free agency, a move that had long been rumored. New York will likely give him a larger role within the offense, and he’ll also get to play under his dad, who is now an assistant coach there.

But the Mavericks may already be looking to replace Brunson within the offense. According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Mavericks could plan to make a “serious run” at Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton in free agency this summer.

“Sources told Hoops Wire that the Mavericks could also make a serious run at Sexton should they lose Jalen Brunson to the Knicks,” Amico wrote on June 29.

Sexton missed most of last season after tearing his meniscus early on in the year. However, the season before that, he balled out, averaging 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 47.5% shooting from the field and 37.1% shooting from distance.

Plus, recent reports have indicated that Sexton and the Cavaliers may not be close on a deal that would see him return to Cleveland.

Sexton, Cavaliers Not Too Close on Contract

On June 29, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report revealed that the Cavaliers and Sexton weren’t exactly in the same ballpark when it comes to his next contract. While Sexton is hoping for somewhere around $20 million, the Cavaliers aren’t offering that much at the moment.

“Collin Sexton could feasibly return to the Cavaliers as well,” Fischer wrote. “But while Sexton is believed to covet upwards of $20 million on the open market, Cleveland presented a deal closer to Jordan Clarkson’s three-year, $51 million back during early extension conversations, sources told B/R.”

Cleveland enjoyed a ton of success last season, relative to where expectations were set for them. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen emerged as All-Stars, and Evan Mobley was a standout in his rookie season. In turn, bringing back Sexton for an inflated price may not be worth it.

This is where the Mavericks could swoop in. They won’t have enough money to sign Sexton outright, but they could choose to complete sign-and-trade, which would help the Cavaliers, too.

Potential Mavericks Sign-and-Trade for Sexton

Despite just drafting Ochai Agbaji, the Cavaliers could still use some wing depth. Luckily for them, that’s one position the Mavericks could potentially help them fill. If Dallas were to complete a sign-and-trade, it would probably look something like this.

Mavericks receive: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., 2027 2nd-Round Pick

The Mavericks and Knicks will make an ‘aggressive run’ at Collin Sexton, per @AmicoHoops “Whoever doesn’t land Jalen Brunson — will make an aggressive run at Sexton, sources said. Sexton is Plan B in both of those places.” pic.twitter.com/0vd4a0In0o — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 30, 2022

Hardaway may be more of a guard, but he could play the two and the three for the Cavaliers, as they still could use some guard depth, too. And while he may not be as young or promising as Sexton, he fits in better with what they need and is a bigger body to put alongside Garland. Plus, Cleveland would get a second-rounder.

Adding Sexton would provide a nice flair to an otherwise dull free agency for the Mavericks thus far.