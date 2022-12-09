Proposed Trade Sees Mavericks Ship Out Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson this past offseason, leaving them with a large hole at the point guard position. But what might be the more pressing issue is adding star power next to Luka Doncic in the long run.

Well, what if they could address both issues in one deal? A trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves could help them accomplish that.

Here’s an outline of a potential trade:

Mavericks receive: D’Angelo Russell

Timberwolves receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Dwight Powell, 2025 2nd-Round Pick, 2029 2nd-Round Pick

D’Angelo Russell’s 4Q shotmaking was great to see, loved the multitude of ways he had to get a bucket for the Wolves. The end of clock makes were vital to the W as well. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JxXDSTULya — 𝓳𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓱 (@Huncho_Jman) December 8, 2022

Russell is on an expiring contract worth roughly $31.3 million. Meanwhile, Hardaway Jr. has a few years left on his deal, which is worth around $19.6 million. By trading for an expiring contract, the Mavericks would have more room to work with this upcoming summer.

Plus, Russell could really help them this year. Hardaway Jr. has been solid as of late, but Dallas could choose to capitalize on his trade value in order to get off the long-term money. Minnesota has struggled this year and could use the added wing depth, backup big man, and extra draft capital.

While Russell hasn’t been the most efficient player this year, he would give the Mavericks a much-needed extra ball-handler in the short-term, all without the long-term commitment.

So far this season, Russell has appeared in all 24 of Minnesota’s games this year, playing 31.3 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 15.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.6 assists on 44.0% shooting from the field and 32.7% shooting from three-point range.

Mavericks Have Short Window With Doncic

Right now, Doncic is the centerpiece of all of the Mavericks’ plans. He’s an absolute superstar and has led them to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, including a Western Conference Finals run last year.

However, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the Mavericks only have a couple more seasons to impress him and convince him to stay in Dallas.

“I think [the Mavericks] have a two-year window,” McMahon said on the Hoop Collective podcast this week. “This season and next season going into that [2024] summer. I think they have a two-year window where, you know, like Milwaukee did with Giannis [Antetokounmpo], I think in that window, they really need to convince Luka that he has a chance to contend year in and year out right here in Dallas. If they can’t get it done in that two-year window, I’m not going to sit here and tell you that he’s going to force a trade or ask for a trade. I’m just saying at that point if he’s not happy, he has all the leverage in the world if he would be looking to leave.”

New podcasts every Mon, Wed, Fri. Today @TimBontemps & @espn_macmahon on Mavs challenge to build around Luka, Suns’ struggle to stay on top & the return of Zion Williamson’s defensive playmaking that has Pelicans on a roll: https://t.co/NCjfRsqXdT — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) December 9, 2022

Doncic Won’t Choose to Leave

At the same time, however, MacMahon believes that Doncic won’t necessarily be looking to leave Dallas. He clearly likes it there, but it will be up to the Mavericks to put a winning team around him and keep him happy.

“I don’t think Luka will look for reasons to leave. I think he’d be perfectly happy spending his entire career in Dallas. But if he doesn’t have to look for reasons and they’re slamming him in the face, then that’s a problem.”