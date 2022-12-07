Mavericks Urged to Trade for 24-Year-Old Big Man

The Dallas Mavericks have some holes to fill on the roster. Luka Doncic has been playing lights out, but he could use some help. And if the Mavericks can’t manage to find a second star, upgrading the roster around the edges could be a smart pathway forward.

One position of need for Dallas is the big man position. They have some decent depth, but there is still room for improvement. Michael Mulford of Sports Illustrated suggested that Dallas target Washington Wizards big man Daniel Gafford in a deal.

“It feels like Gafford has been a player who Mavs fans salivate over in recent matchups, as he always seems to play well against Dallas,” Mulford wrote. “In Washington’s 113-105 victory against Dallas on Nov. 10, Gafford finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks in 24 minutes off the bench.”

Dallas signed JaVale McGee this summer in an attempt to upgrade their center position, but he has already fallen out of the regular rotation. In turn, adding a new big man could help them right the wrong from this past offseason.

Gafford has been playing fairly well for Washington this season, but he hasn’t been getting the same opportunities that he has in years past. He has appeared in all 24 of the team’s games so far, playing 13.3 minutes per contest. The big man is averaging 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game on 72.2% shooting from the field.

Mavericks Urged to Add Star

While an addition like Gafford could help the Mavericks at a potential position of need, nabbing another star on the trade market would give them an even bigger boost. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested a trade that would see them land Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

Here’s a full outline of the proposed trade:

Mavericks receive: LaVine, Coby White

Bulls receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans and 2027 first-round pick

LaVine would give the Mavericks a second star to pair next to Doncic. The guard has appeared in 19 of the Bulls’ 23 games so far this year, playing 34.3 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 42.2% shooting from the floor and 35.1% shooting from behind the three-point arc.

Mavericks’ Latest Addition is Injured

Dallas has already made a move to shake things up this season. They released Facundo Campazzo and brought in veteran point guard Kemba Walker. However, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison said that Walker’s knee doesn’t look too good.

“It’s not good,” Harrison said to Dallas sports radio station The Ticket. “It’s not good at all. But he’s rehabbed it and it’s the best he’s felt in the last two years so, we’ll see how long that lasts.”

That being said, Harrison did say that he thinks Walker can still play on his knee.

“Well, it hasn’t been good for a few years,” Harrison clarified. “Even last year, he had 30 point games on it. But it actually feels better now. The reality is, if you look at it, it’s not good, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play on it.”