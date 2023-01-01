Mavs Proposal Trades Bertans & Hardy for 20 PPG Scorer, 24-Year-Old Forward

Early in the season, it looked like the Dallas Mavericks would be headed for a Play-In Tournament birth. But recently, things have been looking up. Luka Doncic has been playing incredible basketball, and the Mavericks have won six games in a row.

Dallas now sits at 21-16 on the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. With how well they’ve been playing, it would make sense for them to push their chips on the title and attempt to compete for a title.

Here’s an outline of a potential trade with the Charlotte Hornets that would help them do that:

Mavericks receive: Kelly Oubre Jr., PJ Washington

Hornets receive: Davis Bertans, Jaden Hardy, 2025 1st-Round Pick, 2027 1st-Round Pick (Top-10 Protected)

Giving up on Hardy this early into his career might seem like a tough pill to swallow for Mavericks fans, but a deal like this would improve the team’s title odds tenfold. Hardy may eventually turn into a quality player, but he’s a couple of years away from being a player that can help the Mavericks compete for a championship.

Oubre has been averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game this season for the Hornets. He’s taken on a very large role in Charlotte, but the team isn’t performing well. In Dallas, he could play off of Luka Doncic in a secondary role, taking a bunch of pressure off of him in the process.

The same can be said about Washington, who’s putting up a career-high 15.0 points of his own. He would act as a stretch four alongside Doncic, and if the Mavericks handed him an extension, the 24-year-old could be an important piece in Dallas’ future.

Gregg Popovich Praises Luka Doncic

The Mavericks’ top priority should be to put championship-level pieces around Doncic, but none of that would be possible about the man himself. Doncic is the centerpiece of the organization, and that will remain the case for years to come.

After Dallas’ win over the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Gregg Popovich praised Doncic. Popovich proclaimed that the Spurs wanted to hold Doncic to under 50 points, but the Slovenian superstar dropped 51. The Spurs head coach took it in stride.

“Oh, I said that didn’t I?” Popovich said with a laugh when asked about the 50 points comment. “I think the next day he got, was it the next day he got 60? Or two days later, or something like that? It’s unbelievable, this guy. Yeah, he’s something else. You know, we all we all talk about him, and you look at him, and if he walked in the room, you wouldn’t say… He’s just a beautiful basketball player. He’s like the prototype for high basketball IQ and high skill level all rolled into one guy. He’s very special, very special.”

Teams ‘Monitoring’ Christian Wood’s Trade Availability

While Doncic is the star of the show in Dallas, Christian Wood has been playing extremely well, too. However, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, teams around the league are “monitoring” Wood’s trade availability.

“Rival teams have begun monitoring what the Dallas Mavericks intend to do with center Christian Wood,” Haynes wrote. “Dallas has yet to show any indication that he has been made available for a trade, but some teams believe that could change soon.”