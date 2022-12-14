Proposed Trade Sees Mavericks Land DeMar DeRozan

The Dallas Mavericks find themselves in a very interesting position. Despite their Western Conference Finals run last year, they have gotten off to a bumpy start this season, and in turn, they could potentially look toward the trade market in an attempt to give the team a spark.

With how poorly the Chicago Bulls have played this year, they could be a team to monitor when it comes to blowing things up. If DeMar DeRozan were to become available, the Mavericks should take a look, and considering his age and contract, his trade value may be less than some think.

Here’s an outline of a potential trade:

Mavericks receive: DeRozan, Goran Dragic

Bulls receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Frank Ntlikina, 2025 1st-Round Pick, 2027 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected)

Adding DeRozan to the mix would allow the Mavericks to take some pressure off of Doncic, as he has proven to be one of the best isolation scorers in the NBA. And while he’s not a great three-point shooter, his shot creation alone would be enough to make a huge impact.

DeRozan has appeared in all 26 of the Bulls’ games so far this season and is playing 35.2 minutes per contest. The veteran is averaging 26.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 50.7% shooting from the field and 31.4% shooting from distance.

Plus, DeRozan’s contract is up after two more years (including this one). That would free the Mavericks up to be players in 2024 free agency. Guys like Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, Domantas Sabonis, and OG Anunoby are set to hit unrestricted free agency that summer, barring any contract extensions.

Mavericks ‘Expressed Interest’ in Veteran

While adding a secondary star could be a great idea, the Mavericks could also follow the route of maintaining draft capital and eyeing trade targets down the line. Instead, adding veteran pieces for cheap could be smarter, and recent reports indicate that they might be doing just that.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Mavericks have “expressed interest” in a potential trade for Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

“Bogdanovic’s strong play has led numerous playoff-caliber teams around the league to express interest in trading for him, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks, among several others, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Thus far, Detroit has been unwilling to engage in trade talks for the 33-year-old forward. Rival executives, however, are hopeful that stance changes closer to the deadline if Detroit continues to remain in the cellar of the East, with Cade Cunningham expected to miss the rest of the season.”

Sources: The Lakers, Heat, Mavericks, Hawks, and other teams have expressed interest in trading for Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. More on trade talks surrounding Bogdanovic, John Collins, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier, and Patrick Beverley on @hoopshype. https://t.co/LhAy02Jums — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 13, 2022

Mavericks Could Trade for Big Man

But Bogdanovic isn’t the only Pistons player who the Mavericks have supposedly taken an interest in. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Mavericks have “touched base” with Detroit about a potential Nerlens Noel trade.

“Also on the trade front, the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons touched base recently on trade talks in which Nerlens Noel’s name came up,” Begley wrote. “Noel, the former Knick, has drawn interest from several contending teams who have struggled with rim protection. Noel was a key force for New York’s defense in 2021, when the club made a surprise run to the playoffs.”