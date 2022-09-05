Mavericks Linked to Score-First Guard as Free Agency Target

The Dallas Mavericks have a Jalen Brunson-sized hole on the roster. This past postseason, Brunson played a crucial role in their run to the Western Conference Finals, but this summer, he chose to sign with the New York Knicks instead of returning to the Mavericks.

Dallas traded for Christian Wood and signed JaVale McGee, both of which should give them solid depth, but they never found an adequate replacement for Brunson. Spencer Dinwiddie will likely step into Brunson’s starting role, but that doesn’t completely solve the issue.

However, they may not be done making moves this offseason. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks could potentially be eyeing NBA veteran Dennis Schroder with one of their final roster spots, as the point guard has been playing well with the German National Team at EuroBasket.

“Dennis Schröder, who remains an unsigned free agent, has helped host Germany to a surprising 3-0 start in the EuroBasket 2022, including wins over France and Bosnia and Herzegovina that enabled him to audition mere steps away from two high-profile courtside spectators from Dallas: Mavericks executives Nico Harrison and Michael Finley,” Stein wrote. “League sources say that Dallas has indeed considered the addition of one more ballhandling veteran to its roster before the season starts while also believing there is a strong case to be made to leave its 15th and final full-fledged roster spot open for in-season flexibility.”

Labor Day edition of my around-the-league notes column has just been dispatched worldwide … filled with EuroBasket tales, fresh rumbles on numerous teams (including Sixers/Lakers/Mavs/Knicks/Jazz), coaching goss and much, much more: https://t.co/qdyeinJ6eZ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 5, 2022

But while signing Schroder may seem like a solid idea, Stein also noted that the Mavericks could choose to maintain a state of roster flexibility instead.

Mavericks Have Solid Guard Options

Dallas may not have any guards of Brunson’s caliber on the roster, but they do have some guys who could be ready to step into larger roles. Players like Frank Ntlikina, Josh Green, and new two-way guard Tyler Dorsey would be potential candidates.

“The Mavericks could opt for the latter and go to training camp pledging to give the likes of Frank Ntilikina, Josh Green and recent two-way signee Tyler Dorsey (Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star with Greece at this EuroBasket) first crack at seizing the minutes available behind Dončić and Spencer Dinwiddie,” Stein explained.

Ntlikina and Green were a part of Dallas’ playoff run last year, but neither played huge roles. Meanwhile, Dorsey has been playing well at EuroBasket this summer with Greece, where he has the opportunity to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And while all of those players could be solid choices, Stein also mentioned that there are some other options on the open market outside of Schroder.

Other Free-Agent Options for Mavericks

Schroder may be the biggest name left on the market at the guard position, but there are still some other players Dallas could consider if they chose to sign someone.

“Available backcourt free agents for Dallas to consider include Eric Bledsoe, Facundo Campazzo, Elfrid Payton, former Mavericks draftee Dennis Smith Jr. and Schröder,” said Stein.

Smith Jr. would probably be one of the more intriguing options on the list, considering his history in Dallas, but any of the options noted by Stein would fill in well. Now, it all comes down to whether or not the Mavericks are happy with the guards they already have on the roster.