Veteran Point Guard Linked to Mavericks as Free Agency Target: Sources

The Dallas Mavericks have a Jalen Brunson-sized hole in their backcourt rotation. Brunson left the Mavericks in free agency, instead choosing to sign with the New York Knicks on a massive contract. Now, Dallas will have to replace his production.

Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to step into the starting lineup for Brunson, but then the Mavericks will have a hole to fill on the bench. Jaden Hardy has made leaps during Summer League, but the second-rounder may not be ready to play significant NBA minutes immediately.

There are still a few quality veterans available on the free agency market, so Dallas could look to replace Brunson that way. One option is Dennis Schroder, and according to an anonymous Western Conference GM, the Mavericks should be his top option.

“I think the Mavericks should be where he goes. Dallas needs depth in that backcourt, they need to replace what they lost with Brunson,” said the GM, who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. “They can do that with Dinwiddie, but his health is always a question and Dennis can get in there and be a productive guard for you off the bench or in place of Dinwiddie when you need it. Can he get along with Luka? Who cares, if you’re paying him the minimum?”

Schroder is a solid player, so it’s surprising that he hasn’t been signed yet. But according to the GM, his value on the open market has been hurt through no fault of his own.

Why Schroder’s Value is Down

The past two seasons have been weird for Schroder. He went from contributing big-time minutes on the Los Angeles Lakers to getting traded at the deadline by the Boston Celtics. The anonymous GM believes that his value has been tanked simply because he’s been asked to do too much.

“His reputation has taken such a hit in the last couple of years, and really, it is not his fault,” the GM told Deveney. “He just is what he is, a good scorer, not a great ball-sharer, but a good enough point guard to give you some valuable minutes and have you come out better off than without him. It’s crazy that he can’t get any kind of deal.”

DENNIS SCHRODER. He's got 36. BOS up 5 with 1:30 left in OT on ESPN pic.twitter.com/huYMjlhY2U — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2021

Schroder is a great player when he’s allowed to play his role, and as noted by the GM, that role is as a scorer. This past season, with the Celtics and Houston Rockets, Schroder averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 43.1% shooting from the field and 34.4% shooting from distance.

The GM also noted that Schroder’s situations in Los Angeles and Boston hurt his value, though he doesn’t necessarily agree with that narrative.

Lakers and Celtics Hurt Schroder’s Value

Schroder’s time with the Lakers came to an end after he reportedly turned down a massive contract extension and then proceeded to underperform in the playoffs. Then, he was traded by the Celtics at the deadline right before they went on a title run. These circumstances caused teams to undervalue Schroder.

“His time with the Lakers hurt him because the contract thing got turned sideways, and he gets the cheap deal with the Celtics, and he was fine for them, they were just better off with Derrick White in there,” said the GM. “But there is still a view that he held back the Lakers and Celtics, which is silly.”

The veteran point guard may not be an All-Star, but if the Mavericks can get him on a minimum contract, it would be solid value for them.