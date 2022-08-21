Proposed Trade Sees Mavericks Land Two-Way Combo Guard

The Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks this summer and brought in nobody to replace him.

That storyline has been done to death, but it’s objectively true. Brunson was the second-best player on a Mavericks team that made the Western Conference Finals last year, and they didn’t bring any high-level guards to replace him.

Spencer Dinwiddie is set to replace Brunson in the starting lineup, and the additions of Christian Wood and JaVale Mcgee should help as well, but they still have a Brunson-sized hole in the lineup. That being said, staying active on the trade market could help with that.

For CelticsBlog, I wrote an article exploring different trades the Boston Celtics could make next season, as they now have a plethora of guards on the roster. In one of the deals, the Mavericks would be landing a guard fully capable of replacing Brunson’s production.

Here’s the outline of the proposed trade:

Mavericks receive: Derrick White, second-round pick

Celtics receive: Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber

Dallas would be sacrificing two solid pieces, but the return could potentially outweigh the cost.

White Acts as Brunson Replacement

Putting additional playmaking around Luka Doncic has proven to be a winning formula, and White would provide that. Plus, the depth the Mavericks would be giving up isn’t anything they can’t replace in one way or another.

“Another potential option could be to make a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. If they wanted to replace Jalen Brunson, would they consider giving up Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber for White and a second? That would give the Celtics a backup wing and a backup five. Is the trade-off worth it for Boston?,” I wrote for CelticsBlog.

The Celtics have one of the deepest backcourts in the league. What if Brad Stevens traded Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, or Payton Pritchard? https://t.co/AgDBuq4YzB pic.twitter.com/lqj5SpMpQm — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) August 15, 2022

But White’s playmaking isn’t the only reason Dallas should explore this deal.

Why Mavericks Make This Trade

White is a great combo guard and would make a solid starter alongside Doncic. His playmaking would take a ton of pressure off of the star guard, and in addition to that, he’s a big-time plus on the defensive side of the floor, which would help make up for losing Bullock.

Bullock’s presence on the wing would be tough to replace, but while white may be three inches shorter, he can defend the wing very well for a guard. He could take over Bullock’s role on that side of the floor.

Derrick White drains his 3rd three-pointer in his @celtics debut! Live Now on NBA TV 🏀 pic.twitter.com/NEWOxOGiKg — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2022

Though his numbers dipped a bit in Boston, that was mainly due to the role change. In the 75 games he played with the Celtics and San Antonio Spurs last year, White averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 42.1% shooting from the field and 31.2% from three-point range.

He’s not as great of a scorer as Brunson, but his ball-handling and playmaking are there. White’s defense would even be a step up from what Brunson brought to the table on that end, and a significant one at that.

Losing Kleber would be largely negated by the additions of Wood and McGee, plus the Mavericks would still have Dwight Powell to fall back on, too. All-in-all, if this deal were on the table, Dallas should jump at the opportunity to make it.