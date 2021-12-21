Mavs a ‘Realistic’ Landing Spot for All-Star Big Man: Analyst

Whether or not they actually pull the trigger on anything ahead of the NBA trade deadline, chances are that the Dallas Mavericks are looking for ways to improve their roster. Alas, the team’s cap situation and lack of draft assets may prove difficult to overcome where landing a real difference-maker is concerned.

Nevertheless, HoopsHype’s Frank Urbina just namechecked Dallas as one of four “realistic” landing spots for All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis.

He writes:

The Dallas Mavericks could use another All-Star to place alongside Luka Doncic. Particularly one who can score down low and create for others out of their frontcourt position. The issue is: Can Dallas put together a package enticing enough for the Pacers without losing Kristaps Porzingis?

The answer to that question may just be a big, fat no. However, Urbina took a stab at it nonetheless.

Two (Maybe) Possible Deals





Play



⭐ DOMANTAS SABONIS named PLAYER OF THE WEEK in the Eastern Conference | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS 👏 Domantas Sabonis was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after helping his Indiana Pacers to an unbeaten week (3-0). Sabonis averaged 25PPG, 10.3RPG and 75.0FG%. Take a look back at his best bits from the week with EXTENDED NBA HIGHLIGHTS! #NBAHighlights #DomantasSabonis This is the home of NBA Europe on YouTube and the only… 2021-12-14T13:30:07Z

The first Mavs-Pacers deal pitched by Urbina shakes out as follows:

Indiana Pacers Get : Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock, Josh Green and two first-round picks

: Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock, Josh Green and two first-round picks Dallas Mavericks Get: Domantas Sabonis

In this trade, Indy gets a prospect in Green, as well as two useful players who could occupy rotational spots or be used to acquire additional assets. Kleber is essentially on an expiring contract (his $9 million salary for 2022-23 is non-guaranteed), while Bullock will make $10 million in ’22-23 before hitting his non-guaranteed year in ’23-24.

The big thing here for Indy is the two first-round picks. However, given that the Mavs have no incoming picks, while still owing the New York Knicks a protected first-rounder as part of the Porzingis trade, it’s difficult to see them actually putting that package together.

As it stands, the earliest they could deal a pick is 2025, and that would require removing protections on and/or conveying the Knicks pick in 2023. Also — those future picks are probably middling at best as long as Doncic remains with the Mavs.

Here is the second deal Urbina tossed out, in which the Mavs actually part with the Unicorn:

Indiana Pacers Get : Kristaps Porzingis and a first-round pick

: Kristaps Porzingis and a first-round pick Dallas Mavericks Get: Domantas Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb

Of the two trades, this one nets Indy the more tangible return. However, getting Porzingis feels like a lateral move for the Pacers who, despite what owner Herb Simon says, should really be looking at a full-on rebuild.

Get all the latest Mavericks news, analysis and viral content! Follow the Heavy on Mavs Facebook page!

Check out Heavy on Mavericks!

Sabonis Is Having Another Strong Season in Indy

Getting Sabonis may or may not actually be a realistic option for Dallas. However, one thing that can’t be denied is that the 25-year-old is having another stellar season for the Pacers.

To date, he has appeared in 31 games for Indy and averaged 18.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest. He has also connected on 59% of his shot attempts, a mark that equals his career-high and currently ranks ninth league-wide.

He was recently named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games contested from December 6 to 12.

READ NEXT: