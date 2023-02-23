NBA Legend Takes Subtle Shot at Mavs Star Luka Doncic in Fired-Up Rant

Throughout the course of his career, Luka Doncic has proven to be perfectly capable of carrying the Dallas Mavericks. He had his most successful season just last year when he led the Mavs to a Western Conference Finals birth, and with Kyrie Irving now by his side, he’ll have a chance to repeat that success.

Due to the nature of Ddoncic’s greatness, he’s been compared to plenty of all-time greats. However, not all of those comparisons are well-received. According to NBA Hall-of-Famer and Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins, he hates when people compare anyone, to Boston Celtics superstar Larry Bird.

“I hate it when people compare people to Larry,” Wilkins said on The Knuckleheads podcast. “He was a phenomenon. I ain’t see anyone like him that’s not super athletic, but he beat you in so many ways.”

Denying any likeness between Bird and Doncic could be interpreted as a subtle shot at Doncic. The two players are both great in their own right, but since Wilkins has first-hand experience playing against Bird, he’ll have plenty of strong opinions about the all-time great. That being said, with the trajectory Doncic is on, he has a chance to cement himself on all of the same all-time lists that Bird is on.

Doncic and Bird have been compared to one another ever since the Mavericks star entered the league. But until Doncic does something to help him match Bird’s resume – whether this is MVP awards or championships – then no one will ever truly accept the comparisons.

So far this season, Doncic has continued his dominance over the league. He has appeared in 50 of the team’s 60 games this year and is playing 36.5 minutes per contest. Doncic is averaging 33.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game on 50.5% shooting from the field and 34.9% shooting from behind the three-point arc.

Kyrie Irving Sounds Off on Luka Doncic Partnership

Dallas made a huge splash at the trade deadline this year when they added Irving. Now, he and Doncic will look to form one of the deadliest duos in the league. Irving recently spoke out about the early days of his partnership with Doncic, noting that it’s been great, and he looks forward to further breaking bread.

“I’ve only been around him for two weeks. But we’ve had incredible dialogue being at the arena and also being at the practice facility for a little bit, we get to know each other a little bit,” Irving said via the Mavs Fans For Life YouTube channel. “I’m looking forward to the time that we have after this All-Star Break where we have some home games, we can break some bread with our families, and just really include everybody that’s gonna be on this journey with us.”

Mavericks Eyeing Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis Trade

Despite Irving’s kind words regarding Doncic, there’s no guarantee that he stays in Dallas past this year, as he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. According to Chris Broussard of Fox Sports 1, the Mavericks could be eyeing a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers that would see them swap Irving for Anthony Davis.

“LeBron James is sending a message to one Anthony Davis…,” Broussard said via First Things First. “Dallas’ objective this summer is Kyrie for AD sign-and-trade. If AD doesn’t ball in these last 23 games, the Lakers might look at something like that.”