Mavericks Forward Sounds Off on Luka Doncic: ‘He Listens to Me’

The Dallas Mavericks made a great run to the Western Conference Finals last season. However, their offseason got off to a rough start when they lost Jalen Brunson in free agency, who decided to sign with the New York Knicks instead.

Dallas’ inability to come to an agreement on a contract extension with Brunson came back to bite them, but they avoided that situation with forward Dorian Finney-Smith. He agreed on a four-year, $55.5 million contract extension with the Mavericks this past season.

Fast forward to the offseason, and Finney-Smith is one of the most important members of Dallas’ core. During a recent talk with Mavs.com, Finney-Smith spoke about his connection with superstar Luka Doncic and what he can do to help the Mavericks improve next season.

“Coach (Jason Kidd) started telling me the effect that I have on the team when I don’t come out with that energy,” Finney-Smith told Mavs.com. “So I start realizing that I do have an effect on the team when I do come out talkative and when I talk more.

I can talk to Luka, and he listens to me because I earned his respect. This year I plan on talking more because I feel like that’s what we need, especially on the court.”

#Mavs forward Dorian Finney-Smith isn't horsing around. He started talking more on and off the court last season and plans to do more of that next season. He hopes his influence will make a difference and will help lead the @dallasmavs to an NBA title.https://t.co/K5d6ZbZ19R pic.twitter.com/Vu5QlRG7Qc — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) July 22, 2022

In addition, Finney-Smith went into even more detail about the need for communication for the Mavericks.

Communication is Key for Mavericks

Finney-Smith expanded upon the need for communication in Dallas, as he said that it hurt them in the playoffs last season. He said that the Golden State Warriors, who Dallas lost to in the Western Conference Finals, communicated better than they did, and that they made it harder on themselves by not communicating well enough.

“Late in those games in the playoffs, that’s what they had and we didn’t,” Finney-Smith explained. “They [the Warriors] communicated well and we only communicate well when things were going good.

So I think that’s the next step we need to take. I feel like getting out of those first two series (against Utah and Phoenix) it would have been much easier if we would have communicated better throughout those series.”

Dorian Finney-Smith is the most underrated player in the NBA 🔥🔥#MFFL pic.twitter.com/KaUStYNW1B — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) July 19, 2022

Last season was the best year of Finney-Smith’s career thus far. In 80 total appearances, Finney-Smith averaged 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 47.1% shooting from the field and 39.5% shooting from behind the three-point line. His impressive floor spacing and valuable defensive versatility made him a staple in Dallas’ rotation.

The forward also spoke to Mavs.com about Dallas’ offseason additions.

Finney-Smith on Dallas’ Offseason Moves

As Dallas prepares for another playoff run next season, Finney-Smith spoke about what both Christian Wood and JaVale McGee will bring to the table.

“Wood can shoot it, so I feel like he can space the floor and he can roll (to the basket on the pick-and-roll), too,” he said. “I feel like we just added another weapon.

JaVale as well. He’s a great lob threat. And playing with (point guard) Luka (Doncic), I just think he’s going to make (McGee) look that much better.”

So, as Finney-Smith and the Mavericks get ready for next season, the forward is focused on three things – becoming more of a leader, communicating as a team, and helping the team’s new additions fit in with the squad.