Mavericks Veteran Ranked Among Top Power Forwards in NBA

As next season approaches, the Dallas Mavericks will have some high hopes. Last year, they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals before getting eliminated by the Golden State Warriors. It marked the first time superstar Luka Doncic made it past the first round of the playoffs.

Their offseason has been a bit up-and-down. Dallas lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks, but made up for that loss by trading for Christian Wood and inking JaVale McGee to a three-year deal. Now, Spencer Dinwiddie should be able to step into the starting role.

But if the Mavericks want to continue to improve upon the success they built last year, they are going to need some players already in the organization to improve as well. One of those players, Dorian Finney-Smith, was just recently ranked amongst the top 25 power forwards in the NBA by HoopsHype.

“Tasked with spacing the floor from three, cutting off the ball, thriving in transition and, most importantly, defending – often multiple positions – on the other end, Finney-Smith does all of the dirty work for Dallas while rarely seeking out his own stats,” wrote Frank Urbina of HoopsHype.

4 STRAIGHT THREES FROM DORIAN FINNEY-SMITH AND JALEN BRUNSON. MAVERICKS TAKE THE LEAD ON TNT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Mj31UBW7rN — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

As mentioned, Finney-Smith has never been the type of player to chase stats, but his place in the Mavericks rotation has stood the test of time due to his willingness to do all the little things. And according to Urbina, that’s exactly what makes him such a useful player for Dallas.

Finney-Smith Acts as ‘Swiss-Army Knife’

With Doncic at the helm, the Mavericks have focused on putting players around him with complementing skillsets. Since Doncic thrives on offense as a primary ball-handler, those skillsets often involve solid defense and elite three-point shooting. Finney-Smith brings all of that to the table and then some.

“As such, his averages – 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals – don’t jump off the page, but his 39.5 percent shooting mark from three is key for the Mavericks, as his ability to be a Swiss Army knife on the defensive end, where he’s asked to guard up and down the positional scale,” Urbina wrote.

Dorian Finney-Smith with the dagger to win it by one‼️ pic.twitter.com/oHgQT1YOIb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 6, 2022

And not only has Finney-Smith played an important role next to Doncic, but he’s done so with elite efficiency.

“Finney-Smith has clearly been effective in his role, too, as over the past three combined seasons the former Florida standout has made Dallas 5.0 points per 100 possessions better during his playing time,” noted Urbina.

The veteran forward earned himself a nice pay day last year, too, and he will be in Dallas for the foreseeable future. And while he may never be a star, that’s perfectly okay.

Finney-Smith Pegged as ‘Most Reliable’

Outside of the failed Kristaps Porzingis experiment, the Mavericks haven’t really put stars alongside Doncic. Instead, the focus has seemingly been on high-tier role players. That’s exactly where Finney-Smith fits in.

“Finney-Smith has clearly been effective in his role, too, as over the past three combined seasons the former Florida standout has made Dallas 5.0 points per 100 possessions better during his playing time,” said Urbina.

While he rarely finds himself in the highlight reels, Finney-Smith has proven to be one of the best players Dallas has been able to put around Doncic.