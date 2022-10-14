Proposed Trade Sees Mavericks Land 4-Time NBA Champion

The Dallas Mavericks should constantly be looking for ways to improve their team around Luka Doncic. He’s a top-five player in the NBA and fully capable of carrying a team to an NBA Championship if the right pieces are put around him. So far, they haven’t been.

Doncic took last year’s team to the Western Conference Finals, and he didn’t even have another All-Star next to him. Jalen Brunson was the closest thing, and now even he has left Doncic. Now, the Slovenian superstar is all alone, leading a team of high-level role players.

However, according to Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype, one player who could make sense as a potential trade target for Dallas is Golden State Warrior star Draymond Green. After his incident with Jordan Poole, Gozlan listed some potential trade destinations, and in his eyes, the Mavericks are a perfect fit.

“Dallas is a situation where Green could thrive,” Gozlan wrote. “Luka Doncic is one of the league’s best on-ball players that Green could possibly team up and could have a strong two-man game with. He would also elevate Dallas’ already strong defensive foundation.”

Draymond Green on the Mavs: “In most series Luka Doncic plays in he’s gonna be the best player on the floor, and because of that you’ll always give yourself a chance.” pic.twitter.com/lxl4jiAqqK — SLO HOOPS FAN 🇸🇮 (@SloHoopsFan) June 29, 2022

Green is a four-time All-Star, a seven-time All-Defensive player, and a former Defensive Player of the Year. Having Green’s leadership, passing, and defensive prowess alongside Doncic could lead to an elite connection not dissimilar to the one Green currently has with Stephen Curry.

As for the actual trade, Gozlan, mentioned that Dallas could have a hard time putting together an enticing package for both sides.

Potential Mavericks-Warriors Trade for Green

If the Mavericks were to trade for Green, they would have to give up quality players and picks. Unfortunately, that could mean giving up some of the pieces they would want to pair with Green rather than trade for him.

“The Mavericks can trade up to two first-round picks, but it’s possible the Warriors would also require players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock to deepen their rotation,” Gozlan explained. “That may not be worthwhile to Dallas since the point of acquiring Green would be to create a strong small ball lineup featuring those players.”

Luka Doncic soundbites on the Warriors today. He talked style of play, Draymond Green and the Chase Center crowd: “This a loud gym, man. I’m not lying.” pic.twitter.com/XKXaEEiGGK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 17, 2022

That could create a roadblock, but Dallas might not have to depend on a deal. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, Green could actually want to play in Dallas.

Exec Green Connects to Mavericks

A Western Conference executive who spoke with Deveney said that Green wouldn’t be shy about leaving the Warriors if it made sense for him. The exec went on to list the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, and Mavericks as potential destinations.

“If he gets a big offer from Detroit as one example or maybe Dallas or the Lakers, somewhere he would like to play? He is not going to be shy about leaving. He understands this business,” the executive said.

They noted that Green would “love” to play with Doncic, as well as making the hometown connection to Detroit and the LeBron James connection to Los Angeles.

So, while it may not be an imminent move to look out for, Green to the Mavericks makes a lot of sense, and the connections are there to be made.