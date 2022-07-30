Mavericks Linked to $90 Million Sharpshooter in Trade Rumors: Report

Over the course of the past year, the Dallas Mavericks have made some major changes to their roster around Luka Doncic. This offseason alone, they’ve made a trade for big man Christian Wood and signed JaVale McGee to a three-year deal.

However, those weren’t the first major changes they’ve made recently. At the trade deadline, Dallas made a big-time move, trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. But as they continue to retool their roster, one suggestion could help them add some stability.

On a July 28 episode of the Five On The Floor podcast, Miami Heat insider Greg Sylvander revealed an interesting tidbit of information. According to Sylvander, the Heat would potentially be able to trade Duncan Robinson to Dallas for Davis Bertans straight up.

“As I trolled around some of the people that I speak to leaguewide, they were like, ‘Hey, that’s a guy you could probably get for Duncan straight up,’” Sylvander said on the podcast.

The hosts of the show agreed that Miami probably shouldn’t make that deal, but from the Mavericks’ perspective, it should be something that they look into.

Why Mavericks Should Look Into Trade

When the Mavericks acquired Bertans from the Wizards, it was primarily in an attempt to break up Porzingis’ larger contract into two, more tradable contracts. And while Dinwiddie ended up becoming a crucial piece of their rotation, Bertans likely won’t be that.

Meanwhile, Robinson’s value is at an all-time low. Not only did he lose his starting spot last season, but by the end of the year, he struggled to earn minutes. That was primarily due to the emergence of Max Strus as an elite sharpshooter.

Report: Miami Heat could ‘probably’ swap Duncan Robinson for Davis Bertans straight up https://t.co/QLOUiOC72s — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) July 28, 2022

However, just because Robinson was pushed out of the rotation last year doesn’t mean he’s not a quality NBA player anymore. Robinson still shot 37.2% from distance last year on 7.9 attempts per game. That’s a solid percentage, and if he has a bounce-back year, he should be back to being a regular in Miami’s rotation.

The only reason the Heat would even consider this deal is the glaring lack of a power forward on their roster. They lost PJ Tucker in free agency this summer, so bringing Bertans into the mix would give them depth at the position. Bertans’ defense wouldn’t fit in too well with their lineup, though.

Dallas may be able to convince them by throwing in a pick. Or, they could expand the trade into a crazy trade that helps the Heat and a third team.

3-Team Proposed Trade

In this recently-proposed trade, the Mavericks and Heat would enter a three-team deal with the Nets. While it’s a bit crazy, it could work out nicely for all parties involved.

Here’s the full outline of the potential deal:

Mavericks receive: Lowry, Robinson, Curry

Heat receive: Durant, Davis Bertans

Nets receive: Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Tim Hardaway Jr., Nikola Jovic (can’t be traded until August 1), Dwight Powell, 2023 1st-Round Pick (via MIA), 2024 1st-Round Pick (via DAL), 2026 1st-Round Pick (via DAL), 2027 1st-Round Pick (via MIA), 2028 1st-Round Pick Swap (via MIA) 2029 1st-Round Pick (via MIA)

It’s highly unlikely that a deal of that magnitude goes down, but if it were to come across Dallas’ table, they should definitely be interested.