Mavericks Urged to Trade Long-Time Starting Big Man

The Dallas Mavericks are entering a bridge year of sorts. Last year, they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, but this offseason, they lost their second-best player in the form of Jalen Brunson. They made some moves to counteract that loss, but they could still struggle to meet the same lofty heights they reached last season.

With players like Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, and Jamal Murray returning to the court, the West is going to be an absolute battleground. Dallas has Luka Doncic, so they’ll have a shot at the Finals, but it won’t be easy. Instead of going all in, they could choose to hedge their bets a bit.

Trading some expiring contracts and prepping for next offseason and the one after that could be smart, as they’ll have more picks to work with in trades. In fact, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested something similar, noting that the one player Dallas should consider trading this year is big man Dwight Powell.

“If there’s a theme here, it’s that the Mavs’ need for Powell is decreasing. This could be the perfect time for them to cut ties, too, as he’s now entering the final season of his contract,” Buckley wrote.

Powell has been solid throughout his career with the Mavericks, and he played every single game for them last season. There’s value in durability, especially in a league where so many players miss a ton of games. However, their need for the big man is at an all-time low.

Mavericks Don’t Need Powell Anymore

Dallas added two quality big men this summer in the forms of Christian Wood and JaVale McGee. Both are expected to play huge roles for the Mavericks. In addition to that, they extended Maxi Kleber’s contract, so he’ll be around long-term.

Because of that, they don’t need Powell nearly as much.

“Last season, Dwight Powell saw his playing time drop from 21.9 minutes per game in the regular season to only 13.8 in the playoffs. Then he watched the Dallas Mavericks add not one but two impact players to their frontcourt this summer in Christian Wood and JaVale McGee,” Buckley said.

Again, the fact that he has been so durable is a huge plus, but there’s a lot of talent in Dallas’ frontcourt heading into next season. And according to Buckley, Powell’s limitations could be too much to deal with.

Powell’s Limitations Could Hurt Him

For most of his tenure in Dallas, Powell has been nothing more than a solid big man who can stay on the court. He’s not a shooter and neither his defense nor his offense is anything more than average. With Dallas’ offseason additions to their frontcourt, Buckley believes this could catch up to him.

“Powell is a hard worker and reliable close-range finisher, so frontcourt-needy clubs could take an interest. However, he isn’t a floor-spacer nor a rim-protector, and the Mavericks no longer have to live with his limitations,” Buckley stated.

Reliability and durability are two very important traits to have in the NBA, and Powell can lay claim to both of them. However, with how much talent the Mavericks added at his position this summer, his time with the team could come to an end sooner rather than later