Mavericks Sign Veteran Point Guard to Contract: Report

Losing Jalen Brunson was a brutal blow for the Dallas Mavericks earlier this summer. He was their second-best player behind Luka Doncic, and they’ll be forced to take a by-committee approach when replacing his production, as they weren’t able to bring in another big name at that position.

Their latest move falls in line with that thinking. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Mavericks have signed veteran point guard Facundo Campazzo to a contract.

“Free agent guard Facundo Campazzo has reached agreement to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Campazzo joins Mavs’ regular season roster, reunites with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Doncic,” Charania tweeted.

This move had been heavily speculated in the days leading up to the actual signing, as long-time NBA insider Marc Stein was reporting on the likelihood of a deal on Twitter. According to Stein, the deal is most likely a one-year contract.

As noted by Charania, Campazzo and Doncic have been teammates before. They both played for Real Madrid in the 2014-15 and 2017-18 seasons. Obviously, a lot has changed since then, but Doncic will have a familiar face to play with in Dallas.

Campazzo spent the past two seasons with the Denver Nuggets. In 65 appearances last year, he played 18.2 minutes per game and averaged 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 36.1% shooting from the field and 30.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

The veteran will be competing with other guards for minutes, including rookie Jaden Hardy. However, head coach Jason Kidd said that Hardy isn’t in the rotation right now.

Kidd: Hardy Not in Rotation

The Mavericks picked up Hardy in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft and signed him to a guaranteed contract. He showed some promise during Summer League and will be fighting for a place in the regular rotation.

That being said, Kidd revealed that he’s on the outside looking in right now.

“Right now, he’s just on the outside looking in on the rotation, but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to get a chance to play,” Kidd said via Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

At just 20 years old, Hardy will have plenty of time to grow and improve. As the season goes on, there’s a chance that he can earn a place in the rotation, especially with the amount of uncertainly surrounding Dallas’ backup point guard position.

Another player to watch out for could be two-way guard McKinley Wright IV, who Brent Brooks of Mavs Moneyball dubbed as a “source of untapped potential.”

Wright Could Have Serious Potential

Originally, the Mavericks signed Wright to a training camp deal. However, they just recently converted his contract to a two-way deal, and at just 23 years old, he could grow into a solid player if Dallas develops him well.

“A distant long shot to make the Mavericks’ actual roster, Wright offers something unique among non-roster camp invitees – a penchant for being a facilitator,” Brooks explained. “At just shy of 6 feet tall, he doesn’t fit the mold of big guards the team seems to prefer, but an exception could be made if he impresses the Mavs’ brain trust over the next ten days.”

So, while the Mavericks may not have a ton of high-level players at the backup guard position, they have some guys who could emerge as solid rotational pieces.