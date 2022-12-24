Mavericks Trade Proposal Flips Jaden Hardy Into Luka Doncic Co-Star

The Dallas Mavericks should have one goal and one goal only for the next decade of their franchise’s history – give Luka Doncic enough talent to play with. As soon as they drafted Doncic, that became their sole purpose as an organization.

Doncic has proven that he can piggyback a team to a Western Conference Finals, but he needs a co-star to help him take that next step. With the Toronto Raptors potentially looking to switch up the team in the near future, there could be a trade there for both sides to consider.

Here’s an outline of a potential trade:

Mavericks receive: Fred VanVleet, Otto Porter Jr.

Raptors receive: Jaden Hardy, Davis Bertans, Reggie Bullock, 2025 1st-Round Pick, 2027 2nd-Round Pick, 2029 2nd-Round Pick

Toronto has struggled to find its footing this season, and some have begun to question whether or not they should trade their veterans and build around Scottie Barnes. Well, a deal that lands Hardy, a first-rounder, and two seconds could be a good way to begin that process.

For the Mavericks, this trade would see them replace what they lost when Jalen Brunson left for the New York Knicks this summer – a top-notch ball-handler and secondary shot-creator behind Doncic.

VanVleet has struggled a bit with his efficiency this season, but with Doncic alongside him, his shot quality would undoubtedly improve. The All-Star point guard has appeared in 27 of the Raptors’ 33 games this year and is playing a league-leading 37.2 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game on 38.2% shooting from the field and 33.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Teams ‘Monitoring’ Christian Wood as Trade Target

As noted, adding talent around Doncic should be Dallas’ top priority, but they likely won’t be able to do that without giving away pieces. In the proposed trade for VanVleet, they would primarily be giving up Hardy and future draft capital.

However, they could end up exploring deals that include more important players on their roster. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, teams around the league are “monitoring” Christian Wood’s trade availability.

“Rival teams have begun monitoring what the Dallas Mavericks intend to do with center Christian Wood. Dallas has yet to show any indication that he has been made available for a trade, but some teams believe that could change soon,” Haynes reported.

Josh Green Not Available in Trades

While Wood could end up getting thrown into a deal, mainly because his contract will be up at the end of the season, Tim Cato of The Athletic revealed that the team is much more hesitant to part ways with young guard Josh Green.

Cato noted that Green is regarded as the third-most important player on the team behind Doncic and Dinwiddie.

“[M]y understanding is that the Mavericks would be very hesitant to trade Green at this point. One person in the front office told me that he considered him the team’s third-most important player after Dončić and [Spencer] Dinwiddie. It’s a stance I agree with for the reasons listed above.”