Game Preview: Mavericks Host One of NBA’s Best in Heat

The Dallas Mavericks have been exceptional at home this season, keeping an undefeated record through three games in Dallas. However, they’ll have a tough test on Tuesday night against one of the best teams in the NBA in the Miami Heat.

The Mavs have a record of 4-2, with both of their losses being blowouts. Miami is one of four teams in the entire NBA with only one loss, as they boast a 5-1 record.

Tuesday’s matchup will take place in Dallas at the American Airlines Center at 7:30PM ET, as the Mavericks look to protect their home court.

These teams will only play one more time outside of this matchup, as the Heat will get the chance to play the Mavericks at home in February. Last season, Dallas won both matchups over Miami, taking the regular season series crown.

What do the Mavs need to do in order to pull off a win against one of the hottest teams in the league?

Flawless Execution

To this point in the season, the Heat have been nearly perfect. As such, the Mavericks will have the execute their gameplan with minimal error if they are going to have any chance of pulling off a win.

Miami has a trio of players that have led them to this much success early in the season. Jimmy Butler, who’s looked like an MVP to this point in the season, has averaged 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Bam Adebayo has been one of the best defensive players in the NBA this season, but has also produced 20.6 points and 14.0 rebounds per game. Finally, Tyler Herro has pitched in with 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Outside of those three, Kyle Lowry has been excellent to this point in the season as well. He’s averaged 8.4 points and 7.2 assists per game, but projects to be even better as he continues to mesh with his new teammates.

Seriously this entire possession should be on loop in a museum. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/rnXEiT1QsL — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 31, 2021

The Heat have a ton of top-level talent on both ends of the floor, which has resulted to them being exceptional overall.

This could be the toughest games for the Mavericks to this point in the season. They’ve struggled offensively through six games, which could continue with how good of a defensive team Miami is. They play solid team defense and have the individual personnel to truly slow Luka Doncic down.

It’s going to take a team effort from Dallas, as well as a nearly flawless game to pull off a victory.

Keys to the Game

When looking at their numbers, it’s easy to see why Miami has been perhaps the best team in the NBA this season.

They score the third most points of any team, producing 114.0 per contest. While they don’t shoot many 3s, they do convert at a high percentage from beyond the arc. They attempt the fifth fewest in the NBA from that range, but are tenth in efficiency at 34.7% this season.

Where the Heat really put teams away is on the glass. With Adebayo leading the way, they’re the top rebounding team in the NBA with 54.5 per game. Additionally, they share the ball well, producing 24.8 assists per game, good for seventh in the league.

Putting all of these things together, Miami is first in the NBA in offensive rating (111.6), fourth in in defensive rating (95.1) and first in net rating (16.5)

On the flip side, the Mavs are 27th in offensive rating (99.3) and ninth in defensive rating (103.7). To this point in the season, the Heat have simply been a much better team. However, Dallas has the talent to make it a competitive matchup and even get a win on Tuesday night.