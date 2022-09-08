Giannis Antetokounmpo Blown Away by Mavericks Offseason Addition

This offseason, the main topic of conversation regarding the Dallas Mavericks is the departure of Jalen Brunson. After a career year in 2022, the former second-round pick inked a four-year deal with the New York Knicks.

Filling the void of Brunson won’t be easy, but the Mavs are confident they’ll be able to do so. Between the addition of Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr. returning from injury, the offensive production around Luka Doncic should not be a concerning issue.

The Mavs might be able to replace the production, but they still lack ballhandling guards. Right now, all the weight will be put on Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie to put the ball on the floor and create offense. However, their under-the-radar offseason addition could be the solution to that problem.

Following a brief stint overseas, Tyler Dorsey is back in the NBA after signing a two-way deal with the Mavericks this summer. The young guard spent some time with the Atlanta Hawks after being drafted in 2017 but has most recently played in his home country of Greece.

Before coming back to the states, Dorsey is playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Greek national team. He has performed so well that the former MVP recently went out of his way to show him love on social media.

So far in EuroBasket, Dorsey is averaging 17 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 1.8 APG while shooting 50% from beyond the arc.

Dirk Nowitzki Excited for Tyler Dorsey to Join Mavs

Dorsey’s stellar run in EuroBasket has not only caught the attention of Giannis but another former MVP as well. Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki recently opened up on the young guard’s play and how excited he is to see him join Dallas’ roster this season.

“I welcomed Tyler to the Mavs, he made a bunch of threes against Italy, I am happy for him. He is a very good shooter, he can also handle the ball. We are excited for him and hope he will have a good camp, but we are excited about him,” he said.

Anything that Nowitzki says holds weight to the Dallas Mavericks and their fans. Getting a stamp of approval from the future Hall of Famer should be a huge confidence boost for Dorsey heading into training camp.

The Tyler Dorsey Hype is Real

Heading into his first season in Dallas, Tyler Dorsey has already made a strong first impression with the fans. As his stellar play for Greece continues, the hype increases for those itching to see him in a Mavs uniform.

Mavs two-way player Tyler Dorsey telling everyone to chill on the Mavs needing another PG… he got this. He has 18 points in 12 minutes.

pic.twitter.com/SGrfG0vTv7 — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) September 2, 2022

Although he’s on a two-way contract, the opportunity will be there for Dorsey to become a rotation player for the Mavs. Given his ability to put the ball on the floor and create offense, he could provide a scoring punch in small spurts when Luka Doncic is on the bench.

Dallas has caught a lock of slack this summer for their underwhelming offseason, but they may have found a diamond in the rough with Dorsey. If he can carry this momentum into the NBA season, he could see his deal quickly get converted to an NBA contract.