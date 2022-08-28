Mavericks Would Acquire $120 Million All-Star in Proposed Trade

Coming off an appearance in the Western Conference finals, the Dallas Mavericks‘ window to contend is slowly starting to open. Luka Doncic is still in his early 20s but is already proving to be one of the NBA’s top talents.

With their superstar getting ready to enter his prime, Dallas must now focus on putting the proper supporting cast around him. While Jalen Brunson walked in free agency for nothing, they managed to upgrade their frontcourt by trading for Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood.

Trade rumors are slowly starting to fade at this point in the summer, but there is still time for teams to make a move before training camp. In a recent edition of “Dallas Mavericks Today,” Harrison Graham of Chat Sports brought up a trade scenario that would land the Mavs multiple depth pieces.

In this hypothetical three-team deal, Dallas acquires Seth Curry and Gordon Hayward in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Dwight Powell, and a future first-round pick. “Gordon Hawyward’s contract is brutal, but if you can absorb it, he is still a guy that can give you 15-ish points per game. Probably coming off the bench,” said Graham.

Rolling The Dice on Gordon Hayward

At this point in his career, acquiring Gordon Hayward is a roll of the dice. Injuries have plagued the former All-Star in recent years and caused a slight dip in his production. However, a case can be made that Dallas might be able to get the most out of him.

Staying on the court consistently is an issue, but Hayward is not far removed from looking like his old self. During the 2020-21 season, he averaged 19.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.1 APG. Hayward’s ability to create his own offense at the wing position could also take some pressure off Doncic.

Even though his game has taken a hit, Hayward is still a super-efficient outside shooter. In each of the last three seasons, the 32-year-old has shot at least 38% from beyond the arc. Playing alongside an elite passer who draws a lot of attention, Hayward could thrive as a reliable spot-up option for the Mavericks’ star.

Hayward’s price tag is deep but is not a long-term commitment. He is set to become a free agent after the 2023-24 season, with an average salary of roughly $30 million per year.

Seth Curry Can Help Fill Void of Jalen Brunson

Given that he’s already played for Dallas on two separate occasions, it’s clear that Seth Curry is a good fit on the roster. His elite outside shooting makes him an ideal complement next to Luka Doncic.

While his three-point shooting got him into the NBA, Seth Curry has managed to prove he is more than a specialist in recent seasons. Along with being lights out from beyond the arc, the 32-year-old can also put the ball on the floor and create.

With Jalen Brunson gone, the Mavericks need shot creators outside of their All-Star point guard. In small samples, Curry can fill that role.

In 64 games last year, Curry averaged 15.0 PPG and 3.6 APG while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. His contract is team-friendly at just over $8 million, but he will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season.