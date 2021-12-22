Mavs Starter Hits Protocols, Prompting New Hardship Signing: Report

At this point, NBA players are entering health and safety protocols at such an incredible rate, it’s difficult to keep up with all the movement. However, the Dallas Mavericks‘ latest addition to the COVID-19 lot merits special mention; it was a big one for the already-shorthanded club.

On Tuesday afternoon — mere hours before the Mavs were scheduled to tip-off their latest bout with the Timberwolves — The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Tim Hardaway Jr. had entered health and safety protocols.

He’s the fourth Dallas player to do so since December 18, joining Reggie Bullock, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic (left ankle soreness), Kristaps Porzingiz (right toe soreness), Eugene Omoruyi (right foot injury) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) have all been ruled out as participants against the T-Wolves, too.

In the wake of THJ’s addition to the Covid club, the Mavericks quickly moved to sign shooting guard Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day contract via the hardship exception, per Charania.

Since starring for Saint Joseph’s as a redshirt sophomore in 2018-19, Brown has battled to get a proper opportunity at the NBA level. For the 2019-20 campaign, he landed a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, but was largely relegated to garbage time during his 10 appearances with the big club.

Last season, he got another bite at the apple with the Oklahoma City Thunder, inking multiple 10-day contracts and, eventually, a non-guaranteed multi-year deal. And while he still only saw action in nine contests, his minutes per game jumped to 16.9.

Unfortunately, he struggled mightily to hit shots when he played, connecting on 30.2% of his field-goal attempts overall and 23.8% of his triples.

However, the 24-year-old has been a consistent performer when he has been in the G League. And he has reached new heights with the Delaware Blue Coats this season.

In 11 games with the Sixers’ affiliate club, Brown has averaged 16.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and nearly one block per contest. He has also knocked down 40% of his 6.8 three-point attempts per contest.

Mavs Also Sign George King

Brown isn’t the only player to have come to terms on a deal with Dallas in the last day or so. After Kleber entered protocols on Monday, the team reached out to forward George King — who was the second-to-last pick of the 2018 NBA draft (via the Suns) — per Charania.

As of this writing, King has only one game in the Association to his credit. However, he, too, has been balling out in the G League.

The 27-year-old has spent the season with the Agua Caliente Clippers, with whom he averages 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He has also logged an impressive 53-47-82 shooting split.

Dallas also added Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss on Monday.

