NBA Coach Sounds Off on Mavericks Rookie: ‘Not There For Him’

The Dallas Mavericks took a huge blow in free agency when they lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. Brunson played a crucial role in the Mavericks’ playoff run, and now Dallas will be forced to replace his production in the rotation.

Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to take his place in the starting lineup, but that still leaves them with a hole to fill on the bench. Second-round rookie Jaden Hardy could fill in that gap, as he’s shown flashes of serious potential. However, his Summer League stint wasn’t all that consistent.

However, according to an anonymous Western Conference assistant coach who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, Hardy may not be ready for a big-time role in Dallas’ rotation. He believes that Hardy still has a long way to go before being an extremely impactful NBA player.

“He is not shy about shooting, is he? He has a long way to go, he is just still a really unpolished player,” the coach told Deveney. “He wants to shoot it every time, and he does not have that repeatability on his shot, where it looks the same every time, and you give it a good chance of going in. That is not there for him, and for a volume guy like him, there is a lot that needs fixing.”

Again, Hardy has shown glimpses of his high ceiling during Summer League, but he’s yet to put the pieces together consistently. The coach even went as far as saying that Hardy made a mistake with his pre-NBA choices.

Hardy Would ‘Have Been Better Off’

The 20-year-old rookie played for the G League Ignite last season instead of attending a collegiate university. According to the coach who spoke with Deveney, this was a mistake, and Hardy would “have been better off” going to college.

“They [Dallas] took him as a project, though, and the upside is there for a second-rounder,” said the coach. “Defense, he needs to be taught from the beginning. He’d have been better off going to college and getting team concepts drilled into him because he’s got a long way to go there.”

Despite this, Hardy’s Summer League numbers leave some room for hope. In five games, Hardy averaged 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. However, he shot just 34.7% from the field and 26.9% from distance and averaged 5.0 turnovers per game.

However, while Hardy struggled to shoot efficiently in his Summer League stint, he is ready to prove the doubters wrong.

Hardy Wants to Prove Himself Right

After his impressive Summer League debut with the Mavericks, where he dropped 28 points, four rebounds, and three assists, Hardy spoke with the media. He said that he wants to not only prove the doubters wrong but prove himself right.

“I for sure had a chip on my shoulder,” Hardy explained. “I really want to prove myself right. I didn’t really care about other people. I want to prove myself right.”

As the Mavericks continue on their quest to replace Brunson’s production off the bench, Hardy will likely have a chance to earn a spot in the rotation.