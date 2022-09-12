Former Mavericks Guard Jalen Brunson Sounds Off on Luka Doncic

It’s been an up-and-down offseason for the Dallas Mavericks thus far. They traded for Christian Wood and signed big man JaVale McGee to a three-year deal. However, they also lost one of their most important players in free agency – Jalen Brunson.

Brunson chose to ditch Dallas and instead signed with the New York Knicks on a four-year, $110 million contract. He’ll play under his dad, Rick Brunson, who signed on as an assistant with the Knicks this summer. However, just because he left the Mavericks doesn’t mean he’s not a fan of their players.

During a recent interview with USA Today’s Sports Seriously, Brunson talked about his former teammate, Luka Doncic. Despite being just 23 years old, Doncic has already cemented himself as one of the best players in the league. And according to Brunson, he’s going to be earn some high honors by the time his career wraps up.

“I’ve said this numerous times and I’ll continue to say it until I speak it into existence; That dude is a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Brunson said.

Jalen Brunson and everyone knows that Luka Doncic is a lock in the Hall of Fame 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7lTwHLy5Vr — Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) August 31, 2022

Doncic has a long way to go before he gets his shot at the Hall of Fame, but as crazy as it may sound for a player as young as he is, that honor may be inevitable. He’s only four years into his NBA career, but he has three All-NBA First Team appearances to his name, and they’ve come in each of the past three seasons.

In addition, Brunson also spoke about how easy it was to play with Doncic.

Brunson Says It’s Easy to Play With Doncic

While he ended up choosing to leave the Mavericks in favor of the Knicks, it doesn’t sound like Doncic had anything to do with it. When asked about how hard it was to play with someone as ball-dominant as Doncic, Brunson pushed back, saying that it was actually pretty easy.

“It wasn’t really difficult (to play alongside him) because you knew what it was. Luka is such a great talent. He can do anything on the court,” said Brunson. “I think, for me, I kind of figured out how to play with him because he’s so dominant.”

Jalen Brunson had the hot hand and Luka Doncic provided a boost with his return, as the @dallasmavs defeated Utah in 6 games to open their postseason! Mavericks/Suns Game 1 – Tonight at 10pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/SZOhqWi4k9 — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2022

Last year, Brunson enjoyed the best season of his career, appearing in 79 games for Dallas and playing 31.9 minutes per contest. He averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 50.2% shooting from the field and 37.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

The new Knicks guard gushed about how much he loved playing with Doncic.

Brunson Loved Playing With Doncic

Doncic is the clear star of the show in Dallas, but without Brunson’s help, he never would have made it to the Western Conference Finals last year. But Brunson still recognizes Doncic’s greatness, and acknowledged that playing with a player of his caliber always puts the team in a position to win.

“He knows how to play the game, he knows how to help his team win. I truly loved playing with him because we were in a position to win every night, because of him,” Brunson explained.

The backcourt won’t be playing together anymore, but it’s clear that Brunson still has a ton of respect for the Mavericks superstar.