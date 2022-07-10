Proposed Trade Sees Mavericks Land Jalen Brunson Replacement & 25-Year-Old Wing

This offseason has been a rough one for the Dallas Mavericks. After reaching the Western Conference Finals last season, they lost one of their primary contributors this summer. Breakout star Jalen Brunson left Dallas, instead choosing to sign with the New York Knicks.

Brunson was crucial to the Mavericks’ playoff success. Throughout the postseason, Brunson averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 46.6% shooting from the field and 34.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Hearing from multiple sources that the Knicks will use cap space to sign Jalen Brunson outright instead of doing a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 10, 2022

Now, the Mavericks will be forced to replace Brunson’s production in the starting lineup. Spencer Dinwiddie is widely expected to make up for most of Brunson’s production, but Dallas should still be looking to make moves to replace him. One trade proposed by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report would do just that.

Here’s the full outline of the proposed deal:

Mavericks receive: Mike Conley, Malik Beasley

Jazz receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Dwight Powell, Josh Green, 2025 1st-Round Pick (Top-One Protected)

This deal would see the Mavericks add some much-needed reinforcements, while the Jazz would continue to reshape their roster around star guard Donovan Mitchell. Favale explained both sides in his article.

Why Mavericks Make This Trade

According to Favale, this trade would help the Mavericks continue to put a contending team around Luka Doncic. He admitted that Dallas could be hoping to get a bounce-back year from Hardaway Jr., but this trade would outweigh that possibility.

“Dallas might be banking on a renaissance from THJ following his left foot injury. But jettisoning him in favor of Beasley and Conley makes too much sense,” Favale wrote.

Favale also noted that Conley and Beasley would be nice fits alongside Doncic. He stated that Beasley would be a great replacement for Hardaway Jr., while also noting Conley’s solid fit next to Doncic in the backcourt.

“Beasley is a reasonable facsimile of THJ, with more pop, and his contract can come off the books next summer (team option),” said Favale. “People may be down on the 34-year-old Mike Conley given how his playoffs ended, but he was genuinely good during the regular season and can play beside Doncic.”

Meanwhile, for the Jazz, Favale said this trade would help fill a few areas of need.

Why Jazz Make This Trade

For the Jazz, Favale said this trade would help them round out the roster. They need wings and a new big man, and this deal would help add both of those things to their roster.

“Utah needs wings, badly, and both Green and THJ qualify under the circumstances,” wrote Favale. “They could likewise use another big, which Powell’s expiring contract provides, and continuing to load up the draft-pick coffers renders them dangerous in future trade discussions.”

The Jazz have been dangling Mike Conley and Boban Bogdanovic in trade talks the last few days, per sources. The Jazz are willing to attach first round pick(s) to help facilitate a potential deal. — Ross (@LegionHoopsRoss) July 9, 2022

As the Jazz continue to rebuild their roster, any trade that adds a first-round pick could be worth it for them, and this deal would see them net a pick while also adding useful pieces.

Green is a nice young piece for them to take a chance on, Hardaway Jr. could help out on the wing, and Powell would help improve their big man rotation. Both teams would benefit from a trade like this one.