Mavs Guard Setting Himself Up for Big-Time Payday

As the third quarter transitioned to the fourth during the Dallas Mavericks‘ Wednesday bout with the Spurs, the game was very much in doubt for Jason Kidd’s club. The Mavs had led for most of the first half, but the Spurs stole the momentum and built a 10-point lead as the final period approached.

Under normal circumstances, this would be Luka Doncic time. On this particular night, though, San Antonio got Jalen Brunson’d.

The fourth-year guard dropped a game-high 31 points in the contest, 13 of which came in rapid succession during the decisive final four minutes. He also added 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. As a result, the Mavs were able to hang on in San Antonio, stealing a 109-108 win.

It was the difference in the game for Dallas, but the effort was hardly an outlier for Brunson. He has taken his game to a new level over the Mavs’ first eight games, and he could be in line for a significant pay raise this offseason if he keeps it up.

Kidd Gushes Over Brunson’s Latest Outburst





Play



Jalen Brunson GOES OFF for 31 PTS & 10 REB in Mavs' W vs. Spurs Jalen Brunson had 31 PTS & 10 REB in the Dallas Mavericks' 109-108 win vs. the San Antonio Spurs. #NBA #Sports ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2021-11-04T03:20:41Z

While Brunson has been raising eyebrows around the Association, perhaps no one appreciates his efforts as much as Kidd, who had rave reviews for the Villanova product after the latest win.

“I thought Brunson was great from start to finish. I thought he was great last night, great carryover,” said Kidd.

The Mavs coach made a point to spotlight Brunson’s ability to ease some of the quarterbacking pressure on Doncic, who — at times — has taken too much ownership over games.

“He gives us a second ballhandler. Also, a guy who can put the ball in the basket, and he is comfortable playing alongside Luka. So I think there is a lot of growth in tonight’s game, not just from Brunson but from Luka — understanding that Brunson was going so he passed the baton. Brunson took us home.”

Kidd continued: “It starts with chemistry and accountability but also trust. Luka trusted JB tonight.”

Get all the latest Mavericks news, analysis and viral content! Follow the Heavy on Mavs Facebook page!

Check out Heavy on Mavericks!

Dollar, Dollar Bills, Y’all

As a second-round pick, Brunson didn’t get the cookie-cutter deal that first-rounders get based on their draft positioning. He was given a partially guaranteed, minimum-dollar contract for four years. Although that may seem like a steal given the fact that Brunson has steadily improved year over year, the lack of a team option at the end is a bugbear.

With no options on the deal, Brunson is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. And if he continues to put up 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting better than 42% from deep, he’s going to have suitors. Even during a summer when only a handful of teams will have significant cap space.

As it stands, he is one of only eight players league-wide logging at least a 15-5-4 line and hitting the longball at 40% or better. Four of them are max players (or close to it). Another is LaMelo Ball, the reigning Rookie of the Year. The other three are Brunson, Tyler Herro and Cole Anthony.

The Mavs have an ability to extend Brunson for four more years and something in the neighborhood of $56 million. That’s a big number for a guy who has been playing for peanuts, but Dallas would be wise to do everything in its power to convince him to extend.

The way things are going, Brunson would probably get at least that much on the open market.

READ NEXT: