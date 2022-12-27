Mavericks Considered Favorites to Make Big-Time Move for James Harden

The Dallas Mavericks have picked up the pace a bit, winning three games in a row and inching their way up the Western Conference standings. But despite their recent success, there’s still a general outcry for Dallas to put more talent around Doncic.

Doncic has been having a phenomenal season, and Christian Wood has been solid, too, but the team could still use some more support if they want to make a real push. Well, according to recent odds, they may get that. As tweeted by Keith Smith of Spotrac, BetOnline.ag has the Mavericks listed as the fourth-most-likely team to land James Harden.

Odds on James Harden's next team, if not the 76ers, per @betonline_ag: Rockets 2/1

Heat 5/1

Celtics 7/1

Mavericks 7/1

Lakers 8/1

Knicks 8/1

Bulls 9/1

Clippers 10/1

Spurs 10/1

Hawks 12/1

Nuggets 12/1 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 26, 2022

The three teams ahead of Dallas on the list are the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics. These odds were released after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden is considering a reunion with the Rockets if he were to leave the Philadelphia 76ers this summer when he has the choice to decline this player option.

When asked about the rumors, Harden danced around the subject. While he said he doesn’t know where the rumors came from, he also didn’t directly deny them. Instead, he just noted that his sole focus is with the 76ers right now.

“I’m here,” he told reporters, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “We’re playing very well and I don’t know where that report came from, but I’m excited to be here and we’re playing very well. We’re continuing to get better.”

Harden has played well when healthy this year. The 33-year-old guard has appeared in 18 of the team’s 32 games and is playing 38.1 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists on 42.9% shooting from the field and 37.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Christian Wood Hints at Potential Mavericks Extension

While the addition of Harden may be enticing to some Mavericks fans, right now, their focus should be on the team they have. Wood has been the team’s second star behind Doncic this year, and he recently became eligible for a contract extension.

When asked about the potential extension, Wood seemed open to the idea. He told Tim MacMahon of ESPN that “the vibe is good.”

“I’m happy to be here. That’s what I’ll say. The vibe is good. . . . I’m open to it,” Wood said.

“I’m happy to be here,” Christian Wood told ESPN when asked about the possibility of an extension. “That’s what I’ll say. The vibe is good. … I’m open to it.” I asked if it needs to be for four years. “I can’t answer that,” Wood said with a laugh before walking away. https://t.co/h2v9FE09Uz — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 25, 2022

The Mavericks traded for Wood this past summer, and he’s been playing well for them this year. He has appeared in 31 of the team’s 34 games this year and is playing 27.6 minutes per contest. The big man is averaging 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 54.1% shooting from the field and 38.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Teams ‘Monitoring’ Christian Wood’s Trade Availability

Dallas will have the option to extend Wood, but another choice could be to trade him in the final year of his contract. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, teams around the league are “monitoring” his availability.

“Rival teams have begun monitoring what the Dallas Mavericks intend to do with center Christian Wood. Dallas has yet to show any indication that he has been made available for a trade, but some teams believe that could change soon.”