Jason Kidd Calls Mavs Job Dream Come True

As the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, Jason Kidd has a great opportunity. Not many coaches get the opportunity to join a playoff team with the brightest young star in the NBA.

After two consecutive first-round exits in the postseason, Kidd has the chance to take the Mavericks to the next level.

Following a 19-year NBA career as a player, Kidd immediately became a head coach. Although it was a rough start to that next chapter of his basketball career, he had the head job with the Brooklyn Nets for one season.

From there, he was with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014-2018 before the team ultimately went a different direction. At that point, Kidd joined Frank Vogel’s staff with the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant, learning how to coach from a different lens.

After two seasons as an assistant with the Lakers, Kidd made his way to Dallas during the recent offseason to take over as the head coach for Rick Carlisle.

One of the smartest players in the league during his time, Kidd is one of the best point guards in NBA history. With that base of knowledge, he has the ability to elevate a team and create deep connections with his players.

Not only is this new role great for the Mavericks, but it’s also something Kidd has wanted for a long time.

Dream Come True

The head job in Dallas is something that Kidd has always dreamed of. As a former member of the Mavericks as a player, things have come full circle.

“It was a dream of mine to become a head coach here. It’s happened, it’s here,” said Kidd before the Mavericks’ opening preseason game. “Dreams do come true. I’m excited about this.”

Welcome back to Dallas, Jason Kidd@dallasmavs preseason basketball starts NOW on Bally Sports Southwest #MFFL pic.twitter.com/wfMHwbf3ir — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) October 7, 2021

In the modern NBA quite a few players have become coaches shortly after their playing careers end. Even in Dallas, guys like J.J. Barea and Tyson Chandler are serving roles in which they are helping coach the Mavericks.

Although it’s his third team to be a head coach for in less than ten years, this time around feels different. With one of the best players in the league in Luka Doncic, along with a solid core of players around him, Kidd may have joined the team at the perfect time.

Mavericks Legend

During his long career, Kidd played eight seasons with the Mavericks over two separate stints. He was originally drafted by Dallas with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft, but spent less than three seasons with the team before being traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Years later, Kidd made his way back onto the Mavericks roster and spent 2007-2012 with the team. During that second run, he ultimately helped Dallas win the 2011 NBA Finals alongside Dirk Nowitzki.

“It’s surreal. I was a player here. I won a championship here. It’s humbling, it’s just amazing,” said Kidd at the start of the preseason.

After being drafted by the Mavericks then later winning a championship with the team, it’s truly special to see Kidd now lead the team as the head coach. The only thing that could make it better is him helping the team win another title with Doncic at the helm.

The regular season will kick off for Dallas in roughly two weeks, where Kidd will continue to live out his dream as head coach of the Mavericks.