Jason Kidd Calls Out Christian Wood After Mavericks’ Ugly Loss to Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks fell to 2-3 on Saturday night, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in brutal fashion. With 5:41 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks were up 95-79. However, the Thunder came all the way back, sent the game to overtime, and dominated the final frame.

Oklahoma City was led by star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped 38 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. Isaiah Joe also chipped in with a big performance off the bench, pouring in 15 points in just 9:03 of court time. He shot 4-for-4 from the field and 3-of-3 from deep.

That being said, the biggest storyline of the night was the fact that head coach Jason Kidd changed the Mavericks’ closing lineup. He left Christian Wood in the game instead of going to Maxi Kleber, and it resulted in a huge loss. After the contest, Kidd made sure to let reporters know about his decision.

“You guys didn’t ask me the question I was waiting for, but I guess you guys got the answer to that,” Kidd said, directing his frustrations at reporters. The media had been questioning Kidd about his decision to leave Wood out of the team’s closing lineup.

Play

Jason Kidd, Luka Dončić & Spencer Dinwiddie | Oct 29 | Post Game Press Conference Join Club Maverick! Check out the Mavs 2022-23 season tickets: mavs.com/tickets/ DALLAS MAVERICKS on Social Media: ► Follow us Twitter: twitter.com/dallasmavs ► Like us Facebook: facebook.com/dallasmavs ► Follow us Instagram: instagram.com/dallasmavs For more updates check us out on Mavs.com: mavs.com 2022-10-30T04:39:04Z

Wood has been coming off the bench for Dallas and is putting together a Sixth Man of the Year caliber campaign thus far. However, his defensive abilities are outmatched by Kleber, as has been shown so far this year.

Kidd: ‘It Didn’t Go Well’

But as if Kidd’s anger at the media wasn’t enough, he also directed some blame at Wood himself. He said that leaving Wood out on the floor in the closing moments “didn’t go well” on offense or defense for Dallas.

When asked how he evaluates closing lineups, Kidd said that he looks at defense and the ability to take pressure off of Luka Doncic.

“Being able to guard the ball and then we can’t just rely on Luka,” Kidd explained. “Someone’s got to step up and make a shot. … We didn’t go with Timmy tonight. We left C-Wood out there with that group, and it didn’t go well on either end.”

Jason Kidd mentioned a few times, unprompted, that Mavs changed their closing lineup to keep Christian Wood in tonight. Mavs blew 16-point lead in last 4:14 in OT loss. Kidd: "You guys didn’t ask me the question I was waiting for, but I guess you guys got the answer to that.” — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) October 30, 2022

While he received some of the blame for the result of the contest, Wood put together a decent performance. He didn’t score in bunches, but he put up an efficient 11 points and seven rebounds, shooting 5-for-10 from the field.

Doncic: ‘I’m Just Sucking at Shooting the Ball’

That being said, Doncic took some of the blame. He had a chance to win the game at the end of the fourth quarter but missed. That being said, he thought the look he got was a good shot.

“Right now, I’m just sucking at shooting the ball,” Doncic said. “Can’t make nothing, so probably shouldn’t into the lane next time, but I think it was a good shot and one that I’m capable of making.”

The loss against Oklahoma City marked yet another crushing defeat in what has been a long line of them for the Mavericks this season. They’re struggling to close out games, and it’s showing up in their record.