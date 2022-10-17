Jason Kidd Sounds Off on Mavericks Rookie’s Place in Rotation

The Dallas Mavericks underwent some major roster changes this summer. Losing Jalen Brunson was obviously a big hit, but they also added Christian Wood and JaVale McGee to the mix. And in reality, for as long as Luka Doncic is on the team, they should have a chance at a championship.

However, they never addressed the Brunson-sized hole at the guard position. Spencer Dinwiddie will take over for him in the starting lineup, but Dallas didn’t replace his production. Instead, there will be a lot of players competing to take over his minutes.

Among them will be rookie guard Jaden Hardy, who the Mavericks picked in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft and signed to a guaranteed contract. However, according to head coach Jason Kidd, Hardy isn’t a part of the team’s regular-season rotation right now.

“Right now, he’s just on the outside looking in on the rotation, but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to get a chance to play,” Kidd said via Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

In all likelihood, Hardy will be competing for backup minutes with players like Frank Ntlikina and Josh Green (although Green is more of a wing than a point guard). But after impressive flashes, Hardy has a chance to earn playing time if he continues to play well.

However, those aren’t the only players Hardy will be competing with.

Mavericks Signing Veteran Point Guard

After losing Brunson, the Mavericks have employed a by-committe approach when replacing him. Hardy, Ntlikina, and two-way guard McKinley Wright IV will be fighting for some of those minutes, but Dallas is also bringing in a veteran.

According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein, 31-year-old point guard Facundo Campazzo is in Dallas and will likely be signing a one-year deal with the Mavericks.

“Facundo Campazzo has arrived in Dallas, league sources say, and now needs only to complete his physical before signing a one-year deal with the Mavericks on Monday or Tuesday. The Argentine PG would fill the Mavs’ 15th roster spot,” Stein tweeted.

Obviously, Campazzo won’t give the Mavericks the same production that Brunson did, but he’ll provide them with a solid veteran presence. And according to Doncic, the time for discussing the loss of Brunson is over.

Doncic Condemns Brunson Questions

For most of the summer, the conversation around the Mavericks has been about the loss of Brunson, but Doncic is sick of those questions.

“It’s always the same. I got like 340 questions about Brunson,” Doncic said. “We can’t replace him. He’s JB. You can see how much he gave us. He gave us a lot. Off the court, on the court, he was a great guy, a great teammate. But you know, we have new teammates. You’ve got to focus on what we have, not what we don’t have, and we’ve just got to focus on our team here.”

While he appreciates the player that Brunson is, Doncic is ready to move on with the team they have. He’s sick of living in the past and believes in the team they currently have.