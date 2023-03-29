Jason Kidd Sends Message on JaVale McGee After Mavericks Beat Pacers

The Dallas Mavericks have put themselves in a rough position. Their recent four-game losing streak saw them bounced from the playoff picture, and now, they have to fight their way back into it. They have very little room for error if they want to make the postseason.

Luckily for the Mavericks, they managed to bounce back on Sunday night, taking down the Indiana Pacers in dominant fashion. It was a great way for them to get back on track. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was discussing Jaden Hardy, and praised JaVale McGee’s performance in the process.

“He [Hardy] was good,” Kidd said via the Mavericks’ YouTube channel. “I think a bounce-back game for himself. Tonight, I thought he did a great job of being aggressive to score, but also looking for his teammates. I thought he did an incredible job. Him and Frank [Ntilikina] coming off the bench. I thought those guys did a good job. I thought JaVale gave us a spark on the boards, also being able to finish, and then also being a presence of changing shots.”

Dallas signed McGee this summer, but he never quite gelled in well with the team. However, against the Pacers, he played a big role off the bench. McGee finished the night with 10 points, two rebounds, and two blocks on 4-of-5 shooting from the field.

As for Hardy, he was also great off the bench for Dallas. He ended the game with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Luka Doncic Shows Love to Jaden Hardy

In addition, after the game, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had some kind words for Hardy.

“Since the beginning of the season, I saw his potential, even in the preseason,” Doncic said of Hardy via the Mavericks’ official YouTube channel. “But his improvement through the season was insane.”

Doncic also spoke about the improvements Hardy has made throughout the season, noting that the skill was always there, but he just needed the game to slow down for him.

“He has the skill — that’s not the problem,” Doncic added. “It was just slowing down. Some moments he’ll speed it up. We have all the time. Learn to play at your pace, and just understanding the game.”

Jason Kidd Sounds Off on Luka Doncic

Meanwhile, Kidd also showed love to Doncic, who made a few insane passes throughout the course of the game. One of his highlight plays saw him throw a cross-court pass out of a double-team, hitting Hardy for an open three. Kidd talked about the play after the contest.

“Pretty cool. Which one, though? He had a couple of them that were pretty cool,” Kidd said via the Mavericks’ official YouTube channel. “He was kind of trapped. I think that’s what he does. He’s one of the best passers in the league. He can find guys. He’s strong enough. I don’t know if anybody else can make that pass. And then, to be able to catch and shoot, Hardy did that not just once, but a couple of times tonight from Luka’s double-teams and are off some of the passes. Again, he can make passes most guys can’t.”