Jason Kidd Calls Out Rest of Mavericks After Luka Doncic’s 50-Point Show

Things haven’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Dallas Mavericks this season. After making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals last year, they haven’t had as much success as they may have hoped. Luka Doncic has been forced to carry the load.

Doncic’s place as the team’s primary (and sometimes only) scorer was never more apparent than in Dallas’ recent win over the Houston Rockets. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd alluded to the fact that the Mavericks didn’t get much help outside of Doncic.

“Besides Luka, we didn’t have a really high percentage from the floor,” Kidd said. “But Luka sensed that and controlled the game.”

The Slovenian superstar absolutely dominated the Rockets. Doncic poured in 50 points on 17-of-30 shooting from the field and 6-of-12 shooting from behind the three-point line. He also added eight rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals to go along with his monster scoring night.

Meanwhile, the rest of his Mavericks teammates didn’t give him as much help as he may have wanted. Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans each had 11 points, tying for the team’s second-leading scorers.

As for Dallas’ efficiency, Doncic carried the way in that area, too. Discounting Doncic’s makes and attempts, the rest of the team shot just 19-of-50 (38.0%) from the floor and 10-of-32 (31.3%) from beyond the three-point arc.

Doncic has been playing insanely well for the Mavericks all season, and lots of people are calling for the team to surround him with more help. He’s appeared in 30 of the team’s 33 games and is playing 36.6 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old phenom is averaging 32.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists on 49.7% shooting from the field and 35.2% shooting from distance.

Teams ‘Monitoring’ Christian Wood’s Trade Availability

Last season, Doncic had the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Brunson by his side. The Porzingis pairing never panned out, and with Brunson leaving to join the New York Knicks this summer, Doncic was left without a running mate. In turn, the Mavericks traded for Christian Wood.

However, since Wood’s contract is up at the end of the season, he could be a potential trade candidate. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report noted that teams around the league are “monitoring” his trade availability.

“Rival teams have begun monitoring what the Dallas Mavericks intend to do with center Christian Wood,” Haynes reported. “Dallas has yet to show any indication that he has been made available for a trade, but some teams believe that could change soon.”

Mavericks Unlikely to Trade Josh Green

While Wood may become available in trade talks, the same likely cannot be said about Josh Green. Tim Cato of The Athletic reported that the Mavericks view him as the third-most important player on the roster and are hesitant to trade him.

“[M]y understanding is that the Mavericks would be very hesitant to trade Green at this point. One person in the front office told me that he considered him the team’s third-most important player after Dončić and [Spencer] Dinwiddie. It’s a stance I agree with for the reasons listed above.”