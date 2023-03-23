Jason Kidd Issues Statement on Luka Doncic After Mavericks Lose to Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks have had a very up-and-down season. Most of that has had to do with their inconsistent play and poor defense at times, but they’ve also been forced to deal with a multitude of injuries and absences throughout the year.

On Wednesday night, they failed to get the job done against the Golden State Warriors. Things came down to the final moments, but Stephen Curry made a nice layup, shredding through Dallas’ defense, and they failed to make a bucket on their final possession. Head coach Jason Kidd spoke about the end of the contest after the game, name-dropping Luka Doncic in the process.

“You look at the split of being able to try to corral Curry. It’s not easy, and he made a heck of a play by driving it,” Kidd said via the Fanatics View YouTube channel. “The read that Luka and Reggie [Bullock] had was the right read. They top-locked. We’ll take the quick two, and now we’ll play the free throw game. Understanding that we got a good look, it just didn’t go down for us.”

Jason Kidd & Jaden Hardy React to Bizarre Mavs Play, Kyrie Irving Mentorship & Luka Doncic Return

Doncic returned to action for the first time in 10 games, and he put up some great stats. He ended the night with 30 points, seven rebounds, and 17 assists on 11-of-27 shooting from the field and 2-of-10 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Kidd also spoke about how he thought Doncic looked in his return.

“Yeah, I thought he looked great,” Kidd said. “I mean, for the 10-plus days that he was out, to play under 40 minutes, I thought he looked good. One of the positives [is that] we came out healthy. And so now we gotta go back to work tomorrow to get ready for Charlotte.”

Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Luka Doncic

Meanwhile, Curry had some words for Doncic after the game, discussing how talented he is as a player.

“I mean, for the most part, we put him on the free throw line too much in the first half. But Luka is interesting,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “He’s going to get his numbers because he’s good, first and foremost, but they have a team formed around him that gives him a lot of space, and he’s great at picking and choosing his spots. Whether he’s looking for a shot or putting pressure on you in the paint to kick out to shooters. They made 17 threes off of a lot of his gravity, so you got to live with some of that stuff, and you got to live with him having big numbers because, again, he’s that great, and he has a lot of opportunity.”

Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors beat Dallas Mavericks 127-125

Mavericks Filing Official Protest of Warriors Game

While Golden State got the win, the Mavericks are filing an official protest of the game due to an incident in the third quarter. Dallas thought it was their ball, but the referees had awarded possession to the Warriors, leading to Golden State getting an open bucket. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news about the protest.

“The Dallas Mavericks plan to file to the NBA a formal protest of their 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors tonight, with focus on alleged referee mistake that led to two free Warriors points late in the third quarter, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted.