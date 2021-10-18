Jason Kidd on Mavs: ‘It’s Just A Special Group’

Entering his first season as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, Jason Kidd is already starting to see just how much potential this team has. Not only are they extremely talented on the court, but the Mavericks are starting to build a unique chemistry.

After a perfect 4-0 preseason, Dallas is starting to show flashes of being one of the better teams in the NBA, headlined by MVP favorite Luka Doncic.

Towards the end of that four-game stretch, Kidd spoke to the media about how special this team is and the chemistry they’re already starting to build.

“It’s just a special group,” said Kidd during the preseason. “We have basketball friends, but you can take the basketball out of the equation. These guys really are true friends and cheer for one another.”

What makes this Mavericks team so special?

A Blank Slate

The Mavericks have the unique opportunity to start completely fresh this season. After two consecutive seasons have ended with disappointing first-round playoff exits, it was time for a change. This came with a front office shake up and a brand new head coach.

With Kidd at the helm, the team has the opportunity to establish a new identity and try new things that haven’t worked in the past.

Not only was there change in the front office and with the coaching staff, but the roster itself also looks quite a bit different. Dallas prioritized defense and shooting during the offseason, bringing in guys like Sterling Brown, Frank Ntilikina and Reggie Bullock.

All three of those players have proven to be solid on the defensive end of the floor and shot better than 40% from beyond the arc last season.

Additionally, the team added Moses Brown, who brings a ton of energy down low. A 7-footer, he became a starter with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season and stuffed the stat sheet.

Outside of the new faces, the two most important players on the Mavericks roster also have a chance at a fresh start this season.

Doncic is coming off of a spectacular run in the Tokyo Olympics and just earned a massive contract extension. As motivated as he’s ever been, he’ll look to take Dallas to the next level this season as the face of the franchise.

A new head coach could be the best thing for Kristaps Porzingis, who is getting another chance this season with the Mavericks as he looks to bounce back. He had a spectacular preseason and will hope to get back to the All-Star level player he was prior to his recent knee injuries.

Momentum Entering Season

While the preseason doesn’t mean much, going 4-0 is huge for momentum. The Mavericks are extremely confident heading into the regular season and have good reason to be.

✨ Halftime Highlight ✨ JG put some jelly on it 🍇 pic.twitter.com/0TYqIeFGHo — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 16, 2021

Dallas has the talent to be special on both ends of the floor. It will come down to execution for the young team this season as they look to get over the hump. They’re an extremely energetic group that is so close to breaking out and being one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

With the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets all facing major injuries heading into the season, Dallas has a real chance to capitalize early and work their way to the top of the conference.