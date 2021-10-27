Jason Kidd Opens up About Mavericks ‘Council’

Following a win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd revealed information that caught many by surprise. After playing all 15 of his players in the win, it shed light on an internal group that helps make decisions.

It’s very rare for a team to play their entire 15-man roster through three quarters of a game, especially when it isn’t a blowout. In fact, it’s almost unheard of at the NBA level. While it was the home opener, it was still a strange occurance.

When asked about his thought process postgame in playing everyone on the roster, Kidd opened up on the decision.





“Everyone who participated, which was the whole team—which is kind of cool on opening night,” Kidd said. “All 15 guys played. If we could have played the two-ways, we would have played them too.”

From there, he went on to talk about how it was a decision made by him and an internal ‘council.’

“This came to me this morning through the council that we have,” Kidd said. “Those players that I talked to thought this was a great idea. So, I was with it.”

Who’s on this council? Are they helping Kidd make major decisions?

The Members

Kidd recently announced on a podcast that this council consists of Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis. As the team’s three best players, it appears they’ve been given some additional power.

Jason Kidd says the Mavs’ 3-player “council,” whom he declines to divulge, came to him after practice yesterday and asked that all 15 active players get to play tonight. All did. All contributed. “It’s a beautiful thing,” Kidd said of the council’s request. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) October 27, 2021

As such, Doncic expressed his approval for playing the entire roster when asked postgame about the decision.

“We have 15 guys, they are able to play,” Doncic said. “I think it shows that we trust them, and I think it was a great idea.”

The young superstar guard also expressed his approval on the council overall, stating that more communication is better to stay on the same page.

“It will help a lot,” he said. “The more you do, the more you talk the better. Especially these meetings on the court, off the court, talking solves things.”

Keeping Doncic happy should be the top priority for the Mavericks going forward. Although he’s fresh off of signing a brand new supermax extension to stay in Dallas long-term, consulting him in decisions seems to be something Kidd is willing to do.

Other Decisions Made

According to Doncic the first “official” meeting of the council took place on Tuesday, the morning of their game against the Rockets.

However, this is not the first decision Kidd has consulted the council on this season. He also gave them credit in the decision to start Dwight Powell at center during the preseason, ultimately cementing him as the starter here in the start of the regular season.

While their first council meeting was this week, they had all talked individually throughout the preseason. Was Powell starting the only other decision that Doncic, Hardaway Jr. and Porzingis had a hand in? Perhaps Kidd and the council will give further insight as the season plays out.

Kidd is clearly a players coach, and appears to be allowing his top players assist in decision making.