Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Sends Strong Message on Luka Doncic

For the entirety of his career, Luka Doncic played under Rick Carlisle. But last year, the Dallas Mavericks brought in Jason Kidd to be the head coach, and Doncic enjoyed the most success he’s had. The Mavericks made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, and the team’s defense looked great.

Kidd was able to harness Doncic’s greatness while simultaneously putting a solid defense around him. Heading into next year, the additions of Christian Wood and JaVale McGee should help offset the loss of Jalen Brunson, but the team’s ceiling still depends on Doncic.

Despite already establishing himself as a top-five player in the NBA, Doncic is only 23 years old. He still has a ton of room to grow and could end up being one of the best international players of all time. During a recent interview, Kidd spoke about Doncic’s sky-high ceiling.

“When you look at the ceiling the sky is the limit,” Kidd said during a podcast appearance on All the Smoke. “You can fly 40,000, 50,000. Until he gets tired. When you look at his abilities to control the game offensively, he’s only 23 years old and loves to play the game. I’m just lucky enough to have a good seat, watch him play and also just try to with what I see to make the game no-stress.”

Jason Kidd | Ep 151 | ALL THE SMOKE Full Episode | SHOWTIME Basketball ALL THE SMOKE never stops bringing the heat. On episode 151, Matt and Stak sit down with Mavericks head coach, Jason Kidd. The hall of fame point guard discusses what it's like coaching Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson leaving for the Knicks, and how he learned from his previous coaching failures. Plus, he opens up about… 2022-09-15T17:06:12Z

The Mavericks head coach also revealed what he think Doncic would say about the idea of his own ceiling.

Kidd: Doncic is ‘a Believer’

While Doncic is an emphatic player on the court, he’s taken on a fairly quiet persona away from it. Kidd said that, if he were there with him, he would say that he’s always told to play without any stress. At the same time, though, Kidd believes that Doncic knows just how great he is.

“If he were right next to me he would say ‘coach always talks about no stress.’ But a lot of times, he’s a believer that he can take on the world. When he hits his stride in understanding how to use all the pieces, shoot. The sky is the limit,” Kidd revealed.

"What he does for this team is incredible." Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic making the Kia All-NBA First Team. pic.twitter.com/V3kf4kDpdO — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2022

And while Doncic’s actual game is incredible to watch, what might be even more impressive is how smart he is when it comes to basketball.

Kidd: ‘He Believes He Can Beat Them All’

On the podcast, Kidd was asked if he’s ever seen a player with a basketball IQ like Doncic’s. Kidd himself was a top-tier NBA point guard, but even he admitted that he’s never seen anyone like Doncic.

“I haven’t. When you talk about someone who has played overseas, he’s been a pro at 14, 15 years old, you look at what he’s picked up from being a pro early on in life. So he’s not afraid,” Kidd stated. “He’s seen the double teams, the switches, the box-and-one’s. He believes he can beat them all and most of the time he does. When you look at what he does, he’s different because he has his own speed limit. I think sometimes what’s not talked about is his size. He’s a big boy. And I’ve been around LeBron (James), and he has that type of LeBron height and thickness in the sense of being a big boy. He can hold you off, he’s not afraid of contact. And he’s not afraid of the stage.”

It’s clear that Kidd relishes the opportunity to coach Doncic, and if he can continue supporting him, the Mavericks have a real chance to do something special in the near future.