Jason Kidd Sounds Off on Jalen Brunson Leaving Mavericks

This offseason had a few highlights for Dallas Mavericks fans. Dallas traded for Christian Wood ahead of the NBA Draft, signed JaVale McGee to a three-year deal, and drafted Jaden Hardy, who showed some serious potential during Summer League. Then, fans got to watch superstar Luka Doncic ball out at EuroBasket.

However, none of the highlights compared to the biggest lowlight of the season, which was when Jalen Brunson decided to ditch the Mavericks in favor of the New York Knicks. Dallas lost him for nothing and failed to find an adequate replacement.

During a recent appearance on the All the Smoke podcast with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd spoke about Brunson. He said that he was happy for him when he signed his deal with New York, even though Mark Cuban probably wasn’t.

“The biggest thing is I’m happy he got paid,’’ Kidd stated “He helped us. I know Cuban doesn’t like this, but I love when I can get a player get paid.’’

Brunson enjoyed a ton of success with the Mavericks last year. It was a real breakout season for the 26-year-old guard, and that success trickled into the playoffs. Because of that, the Knicks paid him a ton of money to leave Dallas.

In addition to his other comments, Kidd also explained how he handles things each year at training camp, and why his methods may have helped Brunson improve.

Kidd on Helping Players Improve

During the interview, Kidd explained his thought process at training camp every year. He said that he asks every player what they want, and while they may give different answers, it all comes back to the idea of wanting to get paid and play basketball.

“I tell a player on the first day of camp, ‘Tell me what you want,’” said Kidd. “Everyone wants shots. Everyone wants minutes. But that’s not the truth. They want to get paid and want to play.

Kidd went on with his story, noting that Brunson followed his methodology, and it all worked out for the best.

“Cool. I can help you do that,” Kidd continued. “The other part of that is I’m going to ask for a couple of things. Trust, communicate and play hard. If you ask Brunson, he will tell you he listened [to me] and good things happened. I just want to put people in position to be successful.’’

Obviously, the Mavericks would have preferred if Brunson decided to re-sign with the team rather than leave for the Knicks, but the point is, he got his money. He played extremely well last year and earned a big-time bag because of it.

The Mavericks coach alluded to this, once again mentioning how happy he is for Brunson.

Kidd Compares NBA to 30 Companies

While the NBA is one giant business, each team runs its own organization. Not everybody can play for the same organization, and while it’s not fun to lose a player, Kidd understands the business side of things.

“There’s 30 companies in the NBA,’’ Kidd stated. “We all can’t stay in the same company. For him to go to New York to get paid and an opportunity to run his own team. I’m happy for him.’’

But no matter how happy Kidd is, it’s a safe bet to assume that he’s circling Dallas’ matchups with the Knicks on his schedule.