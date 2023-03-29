JaVale McGee Issued Tough Challenge Before Mavs’ Matchup with 76ers, Joel Embiid

With the Dallas Mavericks on the outside looking in, every game matters ahead of the quickly approaching postseason. Wednesday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers is no different. Dallas will have the chance to tie the 10th place Oklahoma City Thunder for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament with a win over Philly.

The 76ers are led by big man Joel Embiid, who could very well take home this season’s Most Valuable Player award.

After Monday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looked ahead to the meeting with the Sixers. He challenged Mavs big man JaVale McGee to help battle Philly’s MVP candidate.

“We will need him,” Kidd said via the Dallas Mavericks official YouTube channel, speaking about McGee. “We’re going to need his energy, we’re going to need his ability to make it tough, and then also to be able to rebound the ball. I thought McGee did a good job (Monday) and we’re going to need him to do that again on Wednesday.”

McGee gave the Mavs a nice boost in his 13 minutes off the bench against Indiana, recording a plus/minus of +13 in the win. He tallied a quick 10 points, 2 blocks, and 2 rebounds in his short playing time.

Mavs’ Jason Kidd Praises Jaden Hardy, Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving

McGee wasn’t the only one who shined off of Dallas’ bench against the Pacers. Rookie guard Jaden Hardy had himself a night, pouring in 20 points in just 24 minutes.

Kidd praised the 20-year-old after the victory, explaining that his ability, combined with the gravity of stars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, has made him an effective piece for the Mavs.

“I think when you look at Kai’s [Kyrie Irving] gravity, just like Luka’s [Doncic] gravity, those two setting screens for [Hardy],” he said. “Hardy’s speed and ability to get downhill, a lot of times without a screen, so that just gives him the advantage and he’s taken full advantage of that.”

Kidd went on to highlight Hardy’s ability to find his open teammates as well.

“Understand the gravity of Kai and Luka, when they set those screens in a Zoom [action] or DHOs to be able to get downhill and finish with the best of ’em, but also, you see that he can find the open guy…”

Mavs’ Jaden Hardy Credits Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic for Confidence

The rookie has been on a tear in his last 10 games. He has averaged 16.4 points 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 46% from the field and 50% from deep.

He credited Irving and Doncic for helping him feel more confident as of late.

“Playing with [Luka and Kyrie], they both give me confidence,” Hardy told reporters. “Just always in my ear trying to help me. [I’m] asking them when I’m out there on the floor what they see, and them just telling me – it helps me when I’m out there.”

Hardy then shared some advice he’d gotten from Uncle Drew during the victory in Indy.

“Tonight I was talking with Kyrie [when] we were in transition. He was telling me, just like ‘be aware of the clock.’ And on the last play, he’s asking me did I see the clock and stuff like that. … He was just making sure I was aware of the timing.”